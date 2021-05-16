If I had to live on a Star Wars planet

Which one would I pick and why?

First things first: your location reflects where you are in life, who you are and what you stand for. Transitional /socio-economic /lifestyle/ other factors aside: your abode tells people something about you. As in life, so in fantasy. In STAR WARS, I guess I would end up working for the Galactic Empire.

Propaganda division, maybe? Not on any moral / ideological rationale. More class, convenience and a probable lack of awareness that the system was run by an evil Emperor every bit as bad as the gangster counterparts like Jabba the Hutt. Plus I am nowhere cool enough to thrive in the Rebellion rock band.

So I would live, most probably, on an Imperial outpost /planet / station. That leaves some of the following options, all perfectly acceptable in terms of safety, living standard and inter-galactic amenities.

DEATH STAR: Drawback is that said home gets destroyed but hey, no location is risk free. But it is bigger than the average space station. It is a hub of activity so one is never lonely or alone. There are some high class living quarters, bars, shops and general leisure facilities. You get to meet top brass and feel like you matter in the universe. I like this place. Right up until those pesky rebels attack.

CORUSCANT: One gigantic city across a single planet. Vibrant nightlife. Sports, gambling, theatre, opera, squid ballet: one would never be bored here. An ideal place to broker political and business influence. You can watch the Senate debates right up to the moment of its dissolution by the Emperor. MY kinda planet!

KAMINO: Safe, clean, minimalist. AND you get your very own clone! Nice sea-life too, though a bit rainy all the time but that’s my favourite weather so fine by me. Can be a bit dull and one might run into the occasional bounty hunter or imperial inspection. But a great status planet with plenty to recommend it.

CANTO-BIGHT: One gigantic gaming, sports and casino planet? GIMME! Great fun. Elite, classy, glossy, sexy. Drawback is there are some animal rights violations going on but I would get around that by letting them out of their cages. Plus you get to network with the richest brokers in the galaxy and have a cocktail with Benicio Del Toro (I owe him one from Cannes, back in 2010: lovely chap).

HOTH: What can I say? I love the snow! Besides, once the Empire take it over and clear out the Rebels, the chances are it becomes a very cool (!) ski resort.

FOR AN ALTERNATIVE TAKE CLICK HERE

Please use gaming and gambling responsibly and safely.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU..