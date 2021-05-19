Amazon MIGHT buy MGM. James Bond fans: stop the panic!

So, the news is out there. MGM might have found a buyer who does a nice line in parcel delivery..

..Here’s why that is NOT the end of the James Bond world…

MIGHT BUY not HAS BOUGHT. Offers, or rather, ‘invitations to treat’ get made all the time. They do not necessarily get taken up and even then, deals fall through, frequently.

MGM has been living on borrowed time imho for over 30 years. Yes, they had team up deals and a lucrative library of back catalogue classics. But that is nowhere near enough to prevent a takeover, hostile or otherwise.

There is a platform for MGM on Amazon, already. It’s rather good and the only drawback is having to take out an additional channel subscription. Just imagine that but rolled into your existing Prime benefits. Benefit outweighs burden.

EON productions = James Bond, on film. They are the Broccoli family, basically. Yes, there is a long standing partnership with MGM but it is a myth that Amazon entering the dynamic means they instantly grab 007. No! What they might get to negotiate is a renewed partnership agreement on distribution rights. That is NOT the same as Amazon buying EON and sending Bond directly to multiple streaming and other outlets.

Barbara Broccoli is a fiercely protective, wonderful custodian of James Bond, on film. She’s not going to sit idly by and simply let any old outfit in on the management of the brand. Indeed, her whole family and company has form for preventing any dilution, saturation or amateur mishandling of 007. It was legal action in that very spirit which caused the delay between Licence to Kill (1989) and GOLDENEYE (1995), though as fate would have it, the series arguably benefited from the transitional rest / soft reboot in any event.

AMAZON aint stoopid. They know some fans will be in pissed off panic mode. And they will not want to lose your business anymore than they want Tolkien devotees to shun Lord of the Rings. That said, they are also risk takers and know how to splash the billions as an investment that could either pay off or prove a write off. They survive no matter what, but MGM is but one property, with many IPs ripe for use (not just Bond but also Pink Panther, Rocky and a few others).

So: interesting developments and certainly worth paying attention..but NOT something to cause undue fear/panic etc.