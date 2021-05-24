Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost MOOOON??

Indy. In Space. It might work. Might not..

Ok so rumour consensus is that INDIANA JONES 5 will involve space stuff. NB that does NOT mean our hero ends up going into said realm above the earth. But it could.

If this is indeed true? It tallies up with the idea that Mads Mikkelsen is playing an ex Nazi scientist who works on the NASA programme. A 1960s setting also makes sense. And none of it precludes there still being a supernatural / spiritual force as a teaser or end set-piece. That Scottish castle rumour is doing the rounds, too. As is a New York location for a few scenes. So it is all starting to add up.

Boyd Holbrook has also joined the cast. Is he a grad student to Dr Jones? A neo-Nazi? A rogue who will reform under Indy’s watchful eye? Maybe a younger Harrison Ford or a stand-in for absent Shia? All options on the table, which is exciting.

Bit of a shame that Scarlett Johansson turned down a part in the film as she can be excellent when not woefully miscast as some sort of action heroine. Seriously, imagine her back in Marilyn Monroe mode. Would match the time period setting, too. The girl belongs in classic Hollywood.

I have no innate objections to featuring space or the Moon. Obviously, it’s a stretch to have our hero suit up in astronaut gear. But if he’s working on a dig or in a lab something and it unearths a star-gate style dimensional portal? That could work. Remember, too: the 4th film with those crystal skull thingies did start well with the Area 51 chase. More of that is not necessarily a bad thing, especially if they keep up the supernatural threat level and mystery.

Bonus points if the director, James Mangold, somehow captures the Spielberg gift for ghostly lighting etc. A lunar climax would thereby be both familiar and surprising, even original, evoking without copying Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This is like a western shootout /Mexican standoff. Could go either way. Will either be the best innovation in the series and genre in ages or the biggest mistake in the long, sad, history of big mistakes. No pressure, then?! But hey, it’s INDIANA JONES..So the stakes are always high.

TEMPLE OF MOON enters production shortly: best of luck to all involved 🙂