What is the point in ETERNALS?

by James Murphy

So, Marvel dropped its latest teaser trailer for the next iteration of a never ending universe…

 

Nice Observations:

  • Visually stunning
  • Atmospheric
  • Good sense of mysticism, history, science overlapping into eternity.

And Yet..yawn…

  • BORING!
  • DULL!
  • Charisma free
  • Smug
  • Pretentious
  • Joyless
  • A forced reference to absent heroes from previous movies tagged on at the end simply makes us miss them all the more and thereby reduces ANY sense that this latest property can be a worthy successor to Downey and co.
  • Owes a LOT to Game of Thrones: at least two of its male leads plucked directly from that casting base.
  • Owes a LOT to the SNYDER cut: gods and monsters, sea, rocks, broody husky tunes on trailer..
  • This is rather LONG for a ‘teaser’ and yet tells us little to nothing.

I reserve judgment but am not wowed. You may of course feel differently and fair play to you if so. ETERNALS is released later this year. Best of luck to all involved. 

