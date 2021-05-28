Friday Film News Digest

Keeping you in the know. At a Glance.

Just in case you need stuff to chat about in a post lockdown world?

Amazon and MGM are now in a relationship. The parcel delivery service that also does other stuff has purchased the lion roaring movie studio. It’s official, save a few legal checks and balances. But 007 on film is still run by the Broccolis so stop your panic, Bond fans!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new KRAVEN THE HUNTER for Marvel /Sony. The reason for his promotion is Sony being wowed by his turn in BULLET TRAIN. He is also yet ANOTHER actor who hits Gym, grows big beard and wins immediate stardom. That said, if you doubt the man’s genuinely ferocious credentials? Just watch NOCTURNAL ANIMALS. Kid is a great actor. Kraven will get his own movie via possible tease in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac has been confirmed, officially, by Marvel, as the new MOON-KNIGHT.

Dave Filoni sort of received a promotion at LucasFilm. Except he had been in the job for a year so, it’s an after the event bit of news. He loves Star Wars and was mentored by George Lucas. Giving Dave greater say in the brand makes sense, though he is arguably a little too invested in its more mythological side over the commercial crowd pleasing. KATHLEEN KENNEDY is still in power.

AT ‘n’ T owns Warner Media. They are gonna merge big time, it seems, with the DISCOVERY brand. So creating a streaming service to rival even the previous HBO Max flagship. Rumours of DC being sold to Disney however remain just that: rumours! Do not expect Iron Man meets Batman anytime soon, fun though that would be, undoubtedly.

MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE is 25 years old as a film franchise. Tom Cruise has being doing lots of viral press for that milestone and there is an anniversary Blu-ray. Tom Cruise, Mission:Impossible and physical media: the perfect, timeless trinity of movie love. One thing, though: why is there no massive, official, book tome celebrating the series yet??

Some silly rumours doing rounds about HENRY CAVILL being in line to play HE-MAN. He IS playing HIGHLANDER. Which is fine and all, but would far rather see him play SUPERMAN!

Speaking of silly? Much as I love Pierce Brosnan and know he loves a challenge and is always working as a result..I Can’t say I like that new trailer, Pierce. Creepy weird Rosemary’s Baby vibe with bizarre comedic /romantic setup and spy-fi crossover via possibly demonic body horror undertone? Yuck.

CHRIS PRATT IS BACK IN THE TOMORROW WAR! Full trailer, for the Amazon movie, which is released in July. Premise looks interesting; action looks great. Chris a tad subdued, though? He is convincing in action but frankly, better, when in full movie star wisecrack mode if you must put him in a blockbuster rather than sitcom or Zero Dark Thirty type serious fare.



The man LOVES his wrist gauntlets.

KNIVES OUT 2 has an expanding cast, as expected. KATE HUDSON and KATHRYN HAHN have joined a team that now includes DANIEL CRAIG, DAVE BAUTISTA and ED NORTON.

Birthdays this week included the lovely ANNE HECHE and KYLIE MINOGUE. Pretty little pixie bundles of feminine fairy dust birthday wishes to you. x

And that’s a wrap. Have a great weekend!