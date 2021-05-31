John Logan speaks out on the Amazon MGM deal. Put a so007ck in it, Logan!

He ‘wrote’ SKYFALL and SPECTRE. He has stuff to say about James Bond and the series’ possible future in the hands of Amazon..

So. JOHN LOGAN has written an op-ed on why the AMAZON deal with MGM might be problematic. He talks in depth about how nice the Broccolis are (that’s the ONE thing he has right). But I would put ten times more faith in Amazon than I would in Logan. And here’s why..

I placed ‘wrote’ with inverted commas. Why? Because Logan worked in committee for 007 with the Broccolis, Sam Mendes and then at least two script polishers. Jez Butterworth was brought on for SPECTRE and Purves and Wade did a lot of work on both that film and SKYFALL . Logan was but one cog in a writing wheel, surely? That IS a studio system, in microcosm.

and then at least two script polishers. Jez Butterworth was brought on for and did a lot of work on both that film and . Logan was but one cog in a writing wheel, surely? That IS a studio system, in microcosm. Logan is conspicuously absent from NO TIME TO DIE, though to be fair, I would rate him more highly than Phoebe Waller Bridge, who was is conspicuously present as script ‘fixer’ for some reason on said new Bond film. yawn. Maybe they can unite and be overrated, together?

Logan has written some good films. Absolutely. BECAUSE THEY HAD GREAT DIRECTORS AND PRODUCTION. Scorsese helmed THE AVIATOR. Ridley Scott, Russell Crowe and Hans Zimmer make GLADIATOR the great movie it is. The scripts in each case are fairly, imho, run of the mill and simply a means to an end in the crafting of image and motif.

And don’t get me started on Logan’s STAR TREK: NEMESIS (sealed the end of Next Generation films; copies Wrath of Khan; utter crap). His Penny Dreadful might be great..never saw it all (though did enjoy the naughty bits). My point is that Logan simply, prima facie, is not QUITE the writing mastermind Hollywood has presented, same way Akiva Goldsman kinda got lucky?

Logan cites Marvel and DC as brands that have been through the production line, answering to money men and thereby, perhaps compromising creative visions? Um. Fine. Ok. But also, I call bollox, John.

SKYFALL has a baddie get captured on purpose. DC Dark Knight, anyone?! And SPECTRE owes a LOT to Marvel: the idea of ‘it’s all connected’ and a corrupted surveillance network..ring any bells..cough cough CAPTAIN AMERICA? I am not saying you copied them. But.

I am simply pointing out that Marvel had a specific hold on the zeitgeist that was enabled, rather than inhibited, by a studio synergy system. James Bond need not be in any way undermined by same ethos and indeed could benefit, all the while keeping the Broccolis in charge.

Amazon now has a stake in James Bond. Get over it. Accept it. John: you even double back and try fence sitting toward the end of the piece and indicate that things might be ok in this new regime. And they will. Because even a 50% shareholding is just that: 50, not 100.

Hilariously though..and in one of life’s ironies? Logan thinks his homoerotic intro to Silva in SKYFALL is the kind of creative choice Amazon might be less open to? JOHN THEY WOULD LOVE THAT AND LAP IT UP! It is the VERY kind of demographic play you cite as a bottom line profit problem in the possible management. Full circle. Nil points!



oooo, mr logan! 😉

EON remains in charge and hopefully, they steer things toward yes, more content and yes, some occasional dabbling in spin offs etc, but with BETTER WRITING THAN THE LAST FEW BOND FILMS.

Rant over. I am sure John Logan can sleep safely at night and is unworried by my criticism. It’s nowt’ personal in any event. And yes, Bond fans..all will be well..put your faith in the lovely Barbara Broccoli and you can never go wrong. x