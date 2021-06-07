Ten Things you did not Know about TOM HIDDLESTON!

As LOKI launches soon..we take a look at the man you all love to love..

TOM HIDDLESTON is a GOD among men (and women and people, generally). Mere mortals have nothing on this guy. But the dude is modest and there are many, many things about him and achievements he has kept hidden. Until now..

..We dug a little deeper to find TEN FACTS ABOUT TOM..

1: While on holiday as a classics student, Hiddleston discovered a number of ancient artefacts and antiquities. The actual Book of Job and fabled ‘Q’ source for the New Testament were among his top finds. He also translated each text. They now reside at Area 51 and an Act of Parliament bars any further revelation on the matters until 2150.

2: Tom designed a line of socks at school when he was a boy. You may know them better as TOTES. He is currently developing a brand of slippers and a special type of pet food that allows cats and dogs to speak to humans.

3: Barack Obama and Joe Biden frequently consulted him for advice and he both wrote and directed many of their most famous speeches. He also advised the Archbishop of Canterbury on sermon structure and the Dalai Lama on meditation technique.

4: Tom was actually offered another Marvel role before he played Loki. The character was Tony Stark /Iron Man. Instead of accepting, he said ‘give this one to Downey: he needs the work more than I’. Hiddleston also refused to play SUPERMAN (‘no. it must now be played by a black man..or a woman’).

5: A member of the legendary LOK-E squad in the SAS, Tom did two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. His specialisms included hostage negotiation, bomb disposal and hand to hand combat. The enemy never needed to be killed when Tom was around; they simply threw down their weapons in his presence.

6: Tom was one of the lead developers of the vaccines now being used in the fight against COVID-19. He did so on a lunch break from filming LOKI, before donating his finder’s fee to Benedict Cumberbatch, who then distributed to charities on Tom’s behalf.

7: His travels in space and time have also been kept top secret, especially after he was almost caught mid trip during the making of TENET (he is uncredited but features in every scene of that film, backwards).

8: He helped train Chris Hemsworth for THOR, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck for BATMAN (he gave up on Pattinson) and Daniel Craig for JAMES BOND. Tom also helped coach a number of top athletes for the London 2012 Olympics.

9: Tom speaks many languages. Urdu, Pashtun, Arabic, Farsi, Hungarian, Gujarati, Hindi, Irish, American, Australian, Esperanto, Norse and Wookie are just a few. He can sing in all of those, at the piano (he plays at grade 9 and can perform as alto, tenor, bass or baritone, on command).

10: A thoroughly nice chap, Hiddleston does a great deal for charity and the arts. LOKI will stream soon on Disney Plus. We wish him every success in the venture, because he works incredibly hard, is always happy to promote his team and inspires many young people to follow his example.

NB, Trolls: filed under satire. And at least ONE of the above is verifiably true and non actionable (clue: it’s number 10, but given how talented and nice Tom is? Any /all might well be proven right in time!). LOKI is available to stream on DISNEY PLUS this month.