Dear UK: This proposed Jubilee thingie in 2022 is a mistake. Like a sequel that’s been rushed out..

..when the sensible thing to do is give us a reboot a few years later…(wait ’til the girl reaches 100?)

Hear me out. Or don’t. Dunno.

So: UK / HMG has announced next year will feature a FOUR DAY bank holiday. Great. Wonderful. Well, it would be IF the mood, creativity, innovation, patriotism and purpose were ‘there’. They aren’t, at least not yet. So I dread this event.

I love the Queen. But:

1: This 4 day Jubilee festival? Forced. Feels less 2012 Olympics and Skyfall; more 2002 World Cup humiliation / Die another Day. Please don’t have some lost Beatle /resurrected Beach Boy shouting ‘hey yer majesty’ from a castle turret.

2: You cannot manufacture a feel good factor. Zeitgeists and timing just happen, as if by magic. The magic is not here yet imho so maybe hold off?

3: FOUR DAYS. We just lost 365 of them?

4: Yay! street parties! where nobody will be allowed to smoke; everyone is scared of causing offence / getting shanked / cancelled by some new wave or variant of the next viral threat? No thanks.

5: Harry and Megz will want top billing; everyone will give Kate and Wills a round of applause for simply doing their job well. We will never, alas, get Queen Zara. It all begs the question: Why initiate the double standard of celebrating a crown symbol so frantically being disrespected everywhere else? Statues are being torn down. Paintings removed. Stasi level disintegration of sports and other stars for youthful folly. THIS country..is not in a happy place right now.

I love the Queen. She’s like Princess Leia (an apt comparison now, as Star Wars, like patriotism can suffer from forced brand saturation). Alas, this is no longer 2012 or Cool Britannia 1997. Britain has lost its innocence and identity of late. Don’t drag out Elizabeth like Frank Sinatra tributes every jubilee just because the world is otherwise a bit lacking in magic..she deserves better. This proposed event is folly..as in taking dinosaurs off Isla Sorna and bringing them to the mainland level bad idea.