One of the many great features of slots games is the different themes that are available, one of which is the movies. With so many leading movies slots to play, what are the best movies themed slot games on offer today?

The first title in our list will come as no surprise and Jurassic Park has long been considered one of the best movie themed slot games. Developed by Microgaming, the Jurassic Park slot has three rows, five reels, and 243 ways to win. The slot takes you to the Isla Nublar and you will see instantly recognisable faces on the slots, plus several dinosaurs including T-rex, Triceratops, and Velociraptor. The graphics and audio certainly add a great deal to the overall experience and the Jurassic Park slot, much like the movie, has earned cult status among online gamblers.

Another of the best movie themed slot games is The Dark Knight. This slot is based on the Batman movie of the same name and has enjoyed great success. The Dark Knight movie is somewhat of a classic and the slot game has followed in the same vein, with all the popular characters from the movie including Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and the Joker. The slot comes complete with the original musical score from the movie and this creates a tremendous atmosphere when playing the game. Everything about this game oozes quality and fans of Batman will be delighted when playing The Dark Knight.

Moving on and we come to another of the greatest films ever created. Aliens is considered a masterpiece of film making and having been released in 1979, it is frequently reshown at cinemas across the world. 20th Century Fox and NetEnt have come together to create the Aliens slot game and the results are fantastic. Aliens is a 5-reel slot with 15-pay lines and the game is split into three sections, the Search, the Encounter, and the Hive. Complete with 3D graphics and superb sound effects, the Aliens slot follows the plot of the movie, as you can see from the three stages and provides a tremendous experience.

Moving away from thriller and horror movies, for those searching for a lighter movie slot experience we come to Ted. This slot game is based on the comedy movie by the same name and comes complete with five reels and 20 pay lines. At the beginning of the game, you will notice Ted is sleeping in-front of the slot reels but as the play progresses, he becomes more active and this is when the bonuses and modifiers come into play. There are plenty of special features to enjoy when playing the Ted slot and it is a fun and fast game, perfect for those wanting a quick slot fix.

The slots highlighted above are just some of the best movie themed slot games and others include Gladiator, Beetlejuice, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Planet of the Apes, Rocky, Terminator, Beauty and the Beast, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.