About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..

So: a Nice and charming teachers doing Greatest Showman viral video has been doing the rounds.

Fine. Except that:

1:

If you tried injecting clips of actual Showman into the lesson or playing music / doing an impromptu dance, while observed? Even if the kids liked it and it added some fun and did not harm the learning? In MANY schools (nb NOT necessarily the one in question from the viral video, which is no doubt v happy and creative!)..

2:

You would possibly get a sotto voce slow talking warning debrief. This school thankfully a bit more liberal, it seems, as I have stated. But even so?

3:

It sends the wrong message imho about what teaching is ‘like’ to those who might be considering the vocation. Schools generally love your lessons to be all singing and dancing and bells and whistles. That is fine: an asset in the field.

MASSIVE CAVEAT: You WILL be subject to some stern criticism and the subjective art is now treated akin to objective craft. Great that teachers now enjoy more professional status and standards to match. Just be prepared for some tough times ahead in your career.

As in: expect to be grilled on performance! What is the ‘objective’ and ‘outcome’? Did your learners feel included? Was your voice too loud? Too teacher led! Can you put it all on a mail merge spread sheet by close of school today (which is now 9 pm not 4, no doubt?)..etc. It is a VERY TOUGH JOB.

4:

Hollywood/Hugh Jackman not likely to be calling? Obviously if Hugh DOES call / has responded, fine. He was a teacher once himself. He knows how tough it can be.

5:

Entertainers all seem to want to teach and heal etc. Yet those entrusted with ACTUAL teaching and leadership and so on..seem almost duty bound to make viral videos where they sing and dance and crave social media approbation and celebrity endorsement? What a funny little world.

Just remember though, ‘it’s all about the KIDS’, yeah (ie get THEM to make the videos and do the performing?) and true fame /adulation /entertainment careers are indeed for the pros.

Same way Hugh Jackman decided to move from teaching, so no teacher should really wannabe a famous performer..imho..if they are in long term tenured contracted departmental roles..