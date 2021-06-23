From Unhealthy Treats To CBD Gummies

What is CBD, and what are gummies?

How about CBD gummies?

What are my options for healthy treats?

These may be the questions boggling you as you do not want to do away with treats. Do not worry, we are here to help you find ways to still satisfy your sweet tooth, but in a much healthier way! Out with those unhealthy goodies we are all guilty of loving.

Common Treats We Like And Why Are They Unhealthy?

You may think that snacking on sweet treats is no problem – especially since you need the sugar for energy, anyway! Still, our body only needs a certain amount of glucose to function well. Any amount in excess will only be a problem! Here are some treats we regularly enjoy that can be a problem if eaten in huge amounts:

Cookies And Pastries

Who does not love a cookie? Its sweet taste captures our hearts. This could also be perfectly paired with our coffee. However, cookies are packed with sugar and unhealthy fats, so don’t down a dozen!

French Fries And Potato Chips

This is personally my favorite. This is one of the most eaten treats that are also considered junk. Although potatoes are healthy, these two do not count because of how it is prepared. These contain a huge number of acrylamides.

Acrylamides are substances that are carcinogenic, and they are formed when potatoes are roasted, fried, and baked ( see here ). These may cause cancer and are generally a threat to health.

Ice Cream

We feel happy; we eat ice cream. We feel sad, and we still eat ice cream! We love eating ice cream no matter what; it is easy to eat a whole lot of it and is very delicious. We will eat it despite knowing that this food is high in calories and packed with sugar.

Candy Bars

The above-mentioned treats are unhealthy because they contain a large amount of sugar. For candies they are incredibly unhealthy because IT IS SUGAR! Also, it will make you feel hungry because of the way sugar is being metabolized by your body. Moreover, this does not contain the essential nutrients that our bodies need.

In general, foods that are not healthy are those that are highly processed, contain excessive sugar, have excessive unhealthy fats, have artificial flavoring and preservatives.

These are just some of the many threats we cannot do away with, and we are hopeful that we could still have them but also not ruin our body. Well, there’s hope in that. We can check for alternatives.

Alternative Treats To Try

We can choose some alternatives for the treats that we like. In general, we just have to choose products that have natural and organic ingredients and those that contain less or just the right amount of harmful ingredients (like sugar when consumed excessively). You may choose from the following:

French Fries And Potato Chips Alternatives

You may try other healthier options like taro fries, beet fries, carrot fries, or even avocado fries! Or better yet, if you just want something crunchy to munch, you may try eating nuts or carrots, or if you want potatoes, you may just boil it.

Ice Cream

There are ice cream brands that are healthier compared to others. There is ice cream with lower sugar content or much better. Opt for homemade ice cream that has natural fruit ingredients.

Candy Alternatives

When you always want to have something sweet after your meal or something sweet to chew when doing something, you can have fruits. Other than fruits, you can have dark chocolate or healthy candies like CBD gummies which are natural. Is this your first time to hear about CBD gummies?

CBD Gummies

These are gelatin-based chewable sweets that are infused with CBD. CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is a component of hemp plants under the Cannabis Sativa plant genus. It is being extracted from the plants and infused with different CBD products.

Why Consume CBD?

A variety of studies have found the magical wonders of this non-psychoactive component. It is said to have been used for centuries because of its medical properties. Following are some of the identified benefits of consuming Cannabidiol:

Pain-relieving capacity

Antiarthritic

Anti-inflammatory

Set a positive mood

Helps you relax

It gives you good sleep

Helps with cancer-related symptoms like nausea and vomiting

Helps with neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

However, it is also necessary that you know about the side effects (CBD has fewer side effects compared to synthetic medicines). Following are the side effects identified:

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Change of appetite

Fatigue

Drowsiness

If you want to try this product but in doubt, because this is new to you, you may always ask your doctor. You may also do some research (link: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabidiol ).

Other CBD Products

Since Cannabidiol became prominent, a lot of products have been made that are infused with it. Some are even so unique you cannot resist. Following are some:

Vape cartridges

Topicals and patches

Honey sticks

Food supplement

Cigarettes

Oil

Tissue rolls

Yoga outfit

Bedsheets and bedcovers

Toothbrush, toothpick, and toothpaste

Is This Legal?

Growing hemp was made legal when former president Trump signed the Farm Bill into law last 2018. However, even this is already federal law. Each state has its jurisdiction over these products. Therefore you need to check which state allows usage and selling of Cannabidiol products and growing of hemp to ensure you won’t get in trouble.

Anyway, time to stock up on healthier snacks! Out with the sugary bits and in with less sinful alternatives!