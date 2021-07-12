Football Transfer: Achraf Hakimi to PSG, (Paris Saint Germain) What To Expect From the Moroccan Full back.

SPORT VIRAL!

Achraf Hakimi to PSG, What to Expect From the Morrocan Fullback

Despite the Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments going on, football clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint Germain continue to make interesting deals lately. The acquisition of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Millan to PSG for a fee of €60 million, has being to generate a lot of talk and questions from pundits and PSG fans who are looking forward to what the Morrocan international is going to offer them. Despite the interests coming from various clubs including the UEFA Champions League Winner, Chelsea. The PSG under Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping to improve their performance next season both at domestic leave and continental stage. To bet on whether Paris Saint Germain will win the Ligue 1 next season or eventually win the Uefa Champions League, visit paysafecard online betting today and stand a big chance of earning cash rewards.

So what will the 22-year-old former Real Madrid academy player bring to his new employer’s (Paris Saint-Germain) table?

Youth and Experience

Achraf Hakimi is a Morrocan international who was born in 1998. He came through the Real Madrid academy, known as Real Madrid Castilla, before appearing 9 times for the senior team scoring two goals between 2017 to 2020. During this period, the now 22 years old originally born in Madrid, Spain, spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, playing 54 games and scoring 7 goals including a brace against Slavia Prague in the group stage of the Champions League on 2 October 2019, and another brace in the second half against Inter Milan in a 3–2 victory at the Westfalenstadion.

He is a full international for Morroco, after choosing the country of his parents over Spain, where he was born. He has represented the Morroco football team at the U-17 level, U-20 age category, and U-23 level. Hakimi became a full international when he came on as a substitute for Fouad Chafik in a 4–0 win against Canada. He would later score his first international goal on 1 September 2017, during the match against Mali, which needs in a 6–0 victory.

Technical Skills

Known for his direct, quick, dynamic, and powerful playing style, Achraf Hakimi is considered highly intelligent, capable of constantly delivering good form, and interesting display both tactically and technically gifted, and competent of laying long accurate passes from defense to the attacking teammates. Initially trained as a winger due to his dribbling skills, Hakimi is also known to dribble his way in the opposition third area when necessary.

Achraf Hakimi is young, pacey, and energetic. In 2020, the former Inter Milan player set a new Bundesliga speed record when he clocked 36.48 km/h (22.67 mph) in a match against Union Berlin, beating his former record against RB Leipzig at 36.2 km/h (22.5 mph). In the summer of 2020, Hakimi moved permanently to Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan in a €40 million deal in five-year deal. He then went on to play 37 games for the current Serie A Champion, scoring impressive 7 goals.

Versatile

Over the years Achraf Hakimi has been playing, he has shown his versatility and ability to transit between the defense and the attack. He originally started his playing career in the academy of Real Madrid as an attacking player. However, due to his physical frame and ability to attack and defend as well, many coaches chose to use him as a fullback whose role most of the time like a wingback. The new Paris Saint Germain defender was well known for his footballing ability, and have won numerous awards and title both as a team and as individuals.

Achraf Hakimi is a right-footed player who can play both defense and attack. During his time at Dortmund, he has shown he can play in the left-back position if there is a need for that, having delivered good performances in that role, including three assists against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

Devotion and Passion

The 22-year-old is known for his passion and devotion to the game over the years. Constantly fight for his position and ensuring he nail down a starting position wherever he goes. Following his signing of a five-year deal to join Paris Saint-Germain, the Morrocan international stated that “I feel a great sense of pride today. After Spain, Germany, and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and experience the incredible color and passion inside the Parc des Princes. I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me.”

Achraf Hakimi’s Profile and Statistics

Before a player could command a huge sum as a transfer fee, he must have incredible statistics to show for it, and Achraf Hakimi has the numbers in his favor.

Real Madrid Castilla 2016–17 Matches: 28; Goals: 1

Real Madrid 2017–18. Matches: 17; Goals: 2

Borussia Dortmund (loan) 2018–20 Matches: 73; Goals: 12

Inter Milan 2020–21 Serie A. Matches: 45; Goals: 7

Morocco 2016 -2021. Matches: 36; Goals: 4

Cup Honors

Real Madrid

Supercopa de España: 2017

UEFA Champions League: 2017–18

UEFA Super Cup: 2017

FIFA Club World Cup: 2017

Borussia Dortmund

DFL-Supercup: 2019

Inter Milan

Serie A: 2020–21

Having played in three of the top five leagues already, Achraf Hakimi has so far proven that he has what it takes to be at the top level.