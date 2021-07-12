12 July 2021 214 Views

THE FLASH MOVIE WILL BE AWESOME. BECUASE KEATON IS BATMAN!

by James Murphy

I am hearing some negative web gossip about THE FLASH.

That it is set on emasculating Bruce Wayne/Batman. That’s not gonna happen. Here’s why: 

 

  • Keaton left Batman as a role in 1994 when he disagreed with the creative direction being taken for the character. He coulda taken the money and just run with it, but he chose to protect the legacy. Ergo..
  • He is not about to walk into a substandard iteration of his take on the hero, 30 years later. Yes, money is good but he’s not gonna be paid THAT much relative to the 15-20 mill that was in play for the then Batman 3 in ’93/4. Marvel residuals are there for him too (remember he is now a fixture in the Spider-Man universe).
  • Dude does not need the work! If they are making Batman look silly, Keaton is unlikely to go there. 
  • This actor is incapable of playing a role without full commitment or investment. Even his slapstick comedy or sopa operatic drama B movie roles were top quality innovation in performance.
  • Just because they play the Flash for laughs? Does not mean Batman will be.
  • LOOK at Keaton in the leaked set pics. He is in shape, poised, well dressed: looking his age but vital for it. Has the same look as his turns in the original films from 1989 /’92. Mean, moody, dark and broody.
  • The filmmakers are going to great lengths to recreate the look and feel of the Burton Batman movies, right down to shooting Wayne Manor at the same location as the 1989 film.

So, basically? Unless and until you empirically see or hear differently (and you won’t): assume that KEATON’S BATMAN will ROCK in THE FLASH! 

SPECIAL THANKS TO DENNIS BAPTISTE FOR THE AMAZING ARTWORK!

New

THE FLASH MOVIE WILL BE AWESOME. BECUASE KEATON IS BATMAN!
214 Views
12 July 2021
THE FLASH MOVIE WILL BE AWESOME. BECUASE KEATON IS BATMAN!

May interest You

Ranking the SPIDER-MAN movies. Just in time for NO WAY HOME and more Sony /Disney developments?
597 Views
02 June 2021
Ranking the SPIDER-MAN movies. Just in time for NO WAY HOME and more Sony /Disney developments?
#TBT: The Dos and Do Nots of a Part 3. Or how to perfect a TRILOGY!
602 Views
27 May 2021
#TBT: The Dos and Do Nots of a Part 3. Or how to perfect a TRILOGY!
Official, at last. MICHAEL KEATON IS BACK, MAN AS BATMAN!
787 Views
20 April 2021
Official, at last. MICHAEL KEATON IS BACK, MAN AS BATMAN!

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
1982 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
Disney acquires ‘CORONATION STREET’ for streaming. Jeff Goldblum and Harrison Ford set to join the cast?
1040 Views
28 April 2021
Disney acquires ‘CORONATION STREET’ for streaming. Jeff Goldblum and Harrison Ford set to join the cast?

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D