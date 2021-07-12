THE FLASH MOVIE WILL BE AWESOME. BECUASE KEATON IS BATMAN!

I am hearing some negative web gossip about THE FLASH.

That it is set on emasculating Bruce Wayne/Batman. That’s not gonna happen. Here’s why:

Keaton left Batman as a role in 1994 when he disagreed with the creative direction being taken for the character. He coulda taken the money and just run with it, but he chose to protect the legacy. Ergo..

He is not about to walk into a substandard iteration of his take on the hero, 30 years later. Yes, money is good but he’s not gonna be paid THAT much relative to the 15-20 mill that was in play for the then Batman 3 in ’93/4. Marvel residuals are there for him too (remember he is now a fixture in the Spider-Man universe).

Dude does not need the work! If they are making Batman look silly, Keaton is unlikely to go there.

This actor is incapable of playing a role without full commitment or investment. Even his slapstick comedy or sopa operatic drama B movie roles were top quality innovation in performance.

Just because they play the Flash for laughs? Does not mean Batman will be.

LOOK at Keaton in the leaked set pics. He is in shape, poised, well dressed: looking his age but vital for it. Has the same look as his turns in the original films from 1989 /’92. Mean, moody, dark and broody.

The filmmakers are going to great lengths to recreate the look and feel of the Burton Batman movies, right down to shooting Wayne Manor at the same location as the 1989 film.

So, basically? Unless and until you empirically see or hear differently (and you won’t): assume that KEATON’S BATMAN will ROCK in THE FLASH!

SPECIAL THANKS TO DENNIS BAPTISTE FOR THE AMAZING ARTWORK!