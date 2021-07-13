Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!

But what is he going to do next, post Indiana Jones 5? Here are some ideas for the birthday boy!

He aint gonna retire, ever. One movie a year. Arguably, that was a bit lazy, by his own admission, when he was 50. At 79 however, it’s nothing short of remarkable to be working at the level that he is.

There is a sense of Harrison playing catch up on all those better sequels he coulda, woulda, shoulda made, circa 1995-2006. Consequently, I would not be surprised if we get an annual Ford re-run of old hits until such a time as he does decide to call it quits, chill on the ranch and put up shelves all day.

And in honour of the birthday of the most charismatic, cool and competent movie star of all time..here is my gratuitous advice list of potential Harrison Ford sequels in waiting. You’re welcome.

Punch it, Chewie..

AIR FORCE TWO: Former POTUS James Marshall has agreed to do a valedictory term as Vice to new President (Will Smith?). And he’s on his way to the joint inauguration. Except a team of nasty bastards want to take down his transportation? Maybe, could work. Or just adapt one of the Clinton /Patterson ‘President is missing/ has a daughter who is missing‘ books to fit the Air Force One template? Instant hit. And fits the Biden era, nicely.

JACK RYAN: No brainer to have Harrison play Krasinski’s Dad? Jack Ryan, senior? thereby confirming a shared universe with the Ford era movies? And also opening the window to adapting Executive Orders with Ryan as President? Risks overlap with the Air Force Two pitch. But so what?

FUGITIVES: When Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones) is framed for murder and goes on the run, Dr Richard Kimble (Ford) comes to his rescue!

RESTORING HENRY: Sequel to Regarding Henry. Harrison’s Henry has gone back to being a mean and moody lawyer master bastard type. But when his wife (Annette Bening) is struck down by a mystery virus, he must step up and rediscover family domesticity. Then he dies. In her arms. As she wakes from a coma. Melodramatic? Ok . But watch the original film, which goes even further! 😉

WHAT LIES ABOVE: Harrison comes back as a vengeful ghost and haunts Michelle Pfeiffer. Except there are other, badder ghosts, too. And they need to be put down by Harrison and Michelle, together, on the university campus. Can a killer be redeemed in the afterlife, gain forgiveness and protect rather than destroy his estranged wife?

WITNESSED: John Book (Ford) gets all nostalgic and goes back to the Amish community. Except there is a murder on site so he must infiltrate the community undercover..again..

LIVE HEAT ON A MERRY GO ROUND: THE BELLBOY’S REVENGE

With those done? THEN by all means retire, Mr Ford. Seriously though: it’s just great that you are so vital, cool, active, invested creatively and still charming viewers, across generations and genres.

Happy Birthday, ‘Kurt Affair’!

SPECIAL THANKS TO DENNIS BAPTISTE FOR THE HARRISON IMAGE