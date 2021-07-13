Who should play BATGIRL?

It is happening. Currently casting in LA, I think. Here are my suggestions..

Ok so she must be young (ish: 16-30?). Unless it’s a full on flashback / fictional biopic with an older narrator, which could work well, too. Either way, you need to be likeable, athletic, hard working, cool, charismatic, talented and comic book genre friendly. I have just the candidates to match that brief. Some are already in contention / under consideration?

ELLIE RAE WINSTONE:

Photo credit: Designer Pam Hogg, actor & model Ellie Rae Winstone. fashion photographer Barry Green

It’s a question of when rather than if Ms Winstone ends up in a massive Marvel /DC /other Hollywood property. So makes sense to get her signed up now?

Knows the properties inside out, is a genuine fan of the material, has versatile range and above all has an old school star power married to thoroughly modern, mannered, studied, cool credentials. Can bring her Dad along as Commissioner Gordon, maybe (Ray would ace that!). Ellie Rae is born to do action movies and this should be an ideal starting role.

TAYLOR SWIFT:

Can record the theme tune as a bonus. Brings her own brand to prop the character. Looks the part and has chameleon like ability to change appearance. One kick from THOSE legs could prove lethal!

ZENDAYA:

Yeah ok she is in a Marvel series. But so what? Actors switch brands all the time. She’s the right age, it would facilitate her more experimental arthouse work, too and you’d get a nice balance between action and more personal, vulnerable moments.

RACHEL ZEGLER:

Fine, the lady is already on team SHAZAM! But her star power is bigger than that and it makes sense to award her a larger role in a more prominent comic book property?

KAYA SCODELARIO:

The great thing is Kaya is kinda ageless so can credibly play both peak era Batgirl and the retired ‘Oracle’ iteration of the character. Has a look of the pop art 60s era too as nice throwback to the Adam West tv series?

There are more. Many more. But the above strike me as the names to beat at first sift in casting? Though yeah, could be an ‘unknown’ at casting central, taken straight from drama school/model shoot etc..