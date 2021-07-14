Korg and Deadpool: Together at last!

The Two Funniest Characters in current, post Stark, MCU canon have teamed up..
This is Gold! This is GREAT! And this is significant because:
DEADPOOL now officially in MCU rather than simply existing at its fringes.
KORG is here to stay as a fixture which is lovely because the character is endearing, compelling, funny and can be developed.
It’s viral media of a kind?
Assures us all that MCU does still have a sense of fun and happiness. It’s not all dreary wannabe political soul searching navel gazing.