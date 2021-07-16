Fleming Friday: James Bond vs Tony Stark and others..(part 2)

That item where we drop 007 in the movie universes of others and see who wins (spoiler alert: it’s James, all the way!)

TONY STARK

Remember: Tony is in effect one of the MCU’s biggest baddies. Yes, he reforms, loves, learns and saves the world several times over. But he is still a mad scientist and a secretive billionaire, using tech to his own ideology advancement. Therefore, Bond would be sent into investigate. The two lads would get on famously.

They love fine wine, beauty, technology and one liners. It would be a simple operation. Attend a Stark Industries event; charm Pepper Potts, win audience with tony and 007 will simply redirect Iron Man’s thinking into collaboration with the British Government. Case closed!

Trivia: Daniel Craig replaced Robert Downey Junior in Cowboys and Aliens (scheduling conflicts). And almost 007 Clive Owen was considered to play Iron Man. All connected!

BATMAN

The myth is that our fave Dark Knight takes anyone in a fight. Except he never met James Bond! To be fair, 007 owes much to the pulp serial lineage of which Batman is also an important part. And Bond is younger as a creation, coming at least 14 years after the caped crusader first swept his batwings across Gotham in DC Comics. They are connected.

Both operate alongside yet outside the law to some extent and share a nominal revulsion at killing, though an equal happiness to bend that and many more rules to champion utility as they define it.

Neither can sustain a relationship and they do enjoy a good natter /gossip with allies despite the loner mantle. Commissioner Gordon is basically M; Lucius Fox: Q. Alfred is often thought to be a kind of retired 007 as Butler (works when it’s Michael Caine or Sean Pertwee; less so when Jeremy Irons or Andy Serkis imho).

Bond’s best bet is to simply pool resources and offer to help take down Bane /Joker/Penguin et al, legitimately. Ras is a typical Bond villain (immortal or not). In return, he demands that Bruce Wayne /Batman share intel with Mi6. Tough sell but should work. Buy a ticket to a café in Florence, maybe?

TRIVIA: LEWIS WILSON was one of the first Bat-men onscreen. His son, Michael, is the Producer of the 007 movies, alongside Barbara Broccoli!

MICHAEL CORLEONE:

Tough call. Bond and he would be brothers in arms, taking down a number of Communist aggressors, perhaps? Both men are war veterans, with an unimpeachable code of honour. They are white collar warriors who must resort to the roughest of underworld violent encounters, in order to accomplish goals.

Michael values loyalty above all else. First scent of James searching out intel on his organisation? Even 007 would be dead. Twice! Except Bond knows that and plays to it. As with Sanchez and countless other mob bosses / villains, it’s a case of assuring them that whilst you are loyal, others might not be. Sew the seeds of paranoia in the opponent and make yourself irreplaceable.

James Bond would show leniency to Michael and this Godfather would return favour. Matter of honour. But they would make it very clear that, whatever their initial ‘bond’ (!)? Time was up and they would never meet again, affording each other the courtesy of an head-start on escape.

That is perhaps why, contrary to silly fan fiction, the Corleone Family did not attempt the Kennedy assassination (Coppola hints that things are going that way at the end of Part 2 but that’s it). Michael resolves to go legit. And Bond, satisfied that he cannot kill or be killed by his mafia counterpart, returns to London, satisfied a compromise was reached. Not a loss for either but a draw, perhaps?

TRIVIA: Al Pacino was considered for the role of the QUANTUM Godfather in Quantum of Solace.

MORE NEXT WEEK. TRANSMISSION ENDS.

JAMES MURPHY WILL RETURN.

