Antonio Banderas joins Indiana Jones 5!

And other assorted gossip from the new movie..(NB HERE BE POTENTIAL SPOILERS!!!).

Antonio Banderas is the latest addition to Dr Jones’ classes. Don’t get too excited, as nothing has been revealed about his role. And I suspect it’s a last minute cameo, possibly brokered via Antonio’s time promoting his movies near Greece (a rumoured location for Indy 5). But it is a big surprise and a real coup, placing less pressure on Harrison to carry the whole thing, whilst keeping his star power front and centre.

Who might Banderas be playing?? Half the fun is speculation.

Spanish Nazi? There is precedent, historically. Many Nazis escaped to South America..

There is precedent, historically. Many Nazis escaped to South America.. NASA scientist? He would be convincing!

Elderly ZORRO? Could help Indy with mastering the bullwhip again!

Comedy sidekick cameo: possibly in Sallah’s museum?

Indy’s gay boyfriend (ok that’s enough).

In other news..

Phoebe Brody?!

Phoebe Waller Bridge MIGHT be playing Marcus Brody’s daughter. That makes sense, fine. Except it reduces the size of Indy’s universe a tad? I also assumed Marcus to be gay as he clearly looked rather admiringly at Indiana Jones, never mentioned a wife and frequently defended and covered up Dr Jones’ roguish actions. That’s not connected btw to Denholm Elliott having been bisexual in real life. Indeed, I think it might be progressive to indicate Indy had a gay best mate?

In any event, this casting now makes more sense and gives our hero reason to engage in the adventure if he is saving the child of an old mentor? Drawback is it will possibly be played for laughs and use every clumsy Bridddish stereotype? I love Marcus but he was reduced to slapstick in the otherwise perfect ‘Last Crusade and tribute to his memory a tad overdone in ‘Crystal Skull imho. He’s at his best in Raiders, with a sense of mystery and even menace around him, suggesting that he too was once like Indiana?

Phoebe certainly looks the part in her 60s gear. I have made clear I think her casting lacks imagination and that her power in film is overplayed and overdone, given that her range and exposure are to my mind a tad limited and much to do with simple luck. But each to their own and I wish her well in another star making project.

Baddie Boyd?

In the photos leaked so far, we see Boyd Holbrook chasing Indy, via motorbike. Now, whilst he might be a concerned ally? There is a greater chance that Boyd = bad guy? Possibly a CIA enforcer or neo-Nazi? I know some people want this to be Mutt Williams. It isn’t. There is no indication that character will reappear but equally no announcement on his recasting (yes, Shia LaBeouf has gone a little eccentric; no, he does not warrant expulsion as yet from Jones canon lore?).

Boyd might even be ‘the one’ to whom Harrison entrusts a second fedora at the end, without overplaying that tired trope, as we want Indiana to end this movie as vital as he is as credits roll on all his films! In any event, there is some serious muscle also in pursuit of Harrison’s titular archaeologist. Olivier Richters has been spotted on set, too and my money is on his having a big fist fight with Dr Jones? Think Pat Roach! THAT kinda action scene, maybe..

Harrison’s Greatest Hits!

When director James Mangold mentioned that the movie would pay tribute to Ford’s work as much as to the Indiana Jones series /Spielberg and Lucas? He was not kidding! Sharp eyes fans will note that while Harrison is being doubled while his shoulder heals, the costume, props and setting are very reminiscent of his big hits beyond Indy.

Thankfully now liberated from the pseudo erudite bow tie, they have Dr Jones in suit /tie / tweeds and jeans, briefcase with him. He is walking along minding his own biz yet vigilant. One action scene has him, it seems, attempt an escape amidst a celebratory parade. So, think PATRIOT GAMES via THE FUGITIVE (two of my favourites!).

FILMING CONTINUES IN GLASGOW. BEST OF LUCK TO ALL INVOLVED!

SPECIAL THANKS TO COLIN WILBY FOR THE ARTWORK!