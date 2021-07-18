CANNES 2021: Surreal, shocking, FASCINATING!

I have always loved the Cannes Film Festival. Happy memories of cocktails with Benicio Del Toro there a few years ago.

THIS YEAR? Well it’s just great to have the event back, frankly. But I don’t think I have EVER heard a pitch as mad as THIS one for the winning movie, TITANE.

It features (non exhaustive list btw):

Disability

Sex

Cars

Impregnation by car??? Demonic possession???

Gender identity politics

Realism meets surrealism!

So, I congratulate all involved with TITANE and think the Board doing the judging showed courage, vision and innovation, as one would expect.

Other gems to stand out as runners up inc: COMPARTMENT NUMBER 6 (train based romance) and A HERO (charming Iranian morality tale). TILDA SWINTON is as alluring, compelling and fascinating as always c/o MEMORIA (sci fi with grit?). KNEE is a movie about Israel, though not perhaps the one we need or deserve right now. ANNETTE was acclaimed at the festival for its direction, though sadly there was no award for Adam Driver’s haircut.

BEST OF LUCK TO ALL WHO SHOWED THEIR MOVIES IN CANNES THIS YEAR WITH LAUNCHING THEM IN WORLDWIDE MARKETS. Hope some great deals got brokered, too! See you next year, in person, I hope! x