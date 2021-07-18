18 July 2021 56 Views

How to spot a British Formula TV show..

by James Murphy

Isn’t it obvious? No? Ok I will elaborate:

  • They tend to launch on Sunday nights.
  • They favour cop show format. Our hero/heroine is a bit of a maverick. Muddled love life. Loner. Hated by yet also essential to some medical /police establishment. Or both!
  • Still trapped in the 1990s, even if it’s not a period piece, its main ambition is to be ‘the new Inspector Morse‘.
  • There is a factory floor list of recurring personnel: Suranne Jones, Jodie Comer, David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Rebecca Front, Katherine Kelly, etc.
  • Regional placement is key, preferably a University town. Oxford, Cambridge, Hull..
  • The leading man will be given some sort of ‘issue’: OCD, autism, cancer?
  • Case in point, today? Ben Miller in Professor T. Most of the boxes above are ticked. I tuned out very quickly. Besides, I always confuse Miller with Rob Brydon (which to be fair, would be more imaginative casting?).

New

CANNES 2021: Surreal, shocking, FASCINATING!
30 Views
18 July 2021
CANNES 2021: Surreal, shocking, FASCINATING!

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2092 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!
1197 Views
10 May 2021
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D