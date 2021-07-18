How to spot a British Formula TV show..

Isn’t it obvious? No? Ok I will elaborate:

They tend to launch on Sunday nights.

They favour cop show format. Our hero/heroine is a bit of a maverick. Muddled love life. Loner. Hated by yet also essential to some medical /police establishment. Or both!

Still trapped in the 1990s, even if it’s not a period piece, its main ambition is to be ‘ the new Inspector Morse ‘.

‘. There is a factory floor list of recurring personnel: Suranne Jones, Jodie Comer, David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Rebecca Front, Katherine Kelly, etc.

Regional placement is key, preferably a University town. Oxford, Cambridge, Hull..

The leading man will be given some sort of ‘issue’: OCD, autism, cancer?

Case in point, today? Ben Miller in Professor T. Most of the boxes above are ticked. I tuned out very quickly. Besides, I always confuse Miller with Rob Brydon (which to be fair, would be more imaginative casting?).