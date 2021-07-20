20 July 2021 98 Views

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX

by James Murphy

What can I reveal, without revealing everything? Absolutely nothing. But that’s ok, because this new footage is equally opaque in its revelations. 

If you want to see it? Go see FAST 9. If you don’t? Then, um..don’t! But here is a rough idea of what you do see:

 

  • LOTS OF DINOSAURS!
  • GREAT QUALITY VISUALS, SOUND, COLOUR etc. 
  • A solid sense of world building. You get a glimpse of the actual 65 million years ago, before fast forwarding to a world where dinos now run wild and invade drive in movies.
  • IMAX AT ITS BEST!!

All good! Though not even the simplest of tease on plot or character? Seems a BIT off. But it’s well made and fun and cannot do any harm to the movie’s prospects for its release next year.

New

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
98 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX

May interest You

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2126 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!
1245 Views
10 May 2021
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D