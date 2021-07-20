That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX

What can I reveal, without revealing everything? Absolutely nothing. But that’s ok, because this new footage is equally opaque in its revelations.

If you want to see it? Go see FAST 9. If you don’t? Then, um..don’t! But here is a rough idea of what you do see:

LOTS OF DINOSAURS!

GREAT QUALITY VISUALS, SOUND, COLOUR etc.

A solid sense of world building. You get a glimpse of the actual 65 million years ago, before fast forwarding to a world where dinos now run wild and invade drive in movies.

IMAX AT ITS BEST!!

All good! Though not even the simplest of tease on plot or character? Seems a BIT off. But it’s well made and fun and cannot do any harm to the movie’s prospects for its release next year.