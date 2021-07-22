DUNE IS THE NEW STAR WARS!

This Trailer confirms everything. If DUNE is not a massive hit? Then cinema is truly doomed (duned?)..
Welcome to new Star Was, done RIGHT. IE: what the sequels and prequels could and should have been as much as a redemption of DUNE on film (the original attempt from David Lynch simply did not work imho).
- Self contained, simple adventure pitch that hints at wider universe and lore.
- Perfect harmony between older and younger cast members.
- Oscar Isaac used properly rather than as some second rate Han Solo rip off.
- There is a Princess in peril. An evil Emperor! A youthful hero with a touch of destiny about them. And a big brother cool dude.
- Looks like there might be a Death Star? Certainly armies in the sand and stars.
- Political and Mythological whilst existing as pure fantasy and sci-fi on its own terms.
- See for yourself, below..