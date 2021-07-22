22 July 2021 32 Views

DUNE IS THE NEW STAR WARS!

by James Murphy

This Trailer confirms everything. If DUNE is not a massive hit? Then cinema is truly doomed (duned?)..

 

 

Welcome to new Star Was, done RIGHT. IE: what the sequels and prequels could and should have been as much as a redemption of DUNE on film (the original attempt from David Lynch simply did not work imho). 

  • Self contained, simple adventure pitch that hints at wider universe and lore.
  • Perfect harmony between older and younger cast members.
  • Oscar Isaac used properly rather than as some second rate Han Solo rip off.
  • There is a Princess in peril. An evil Emperor! A youthful hero with a touch of destiny about them. And a big brother cool dude.
  • Looks like there might be a Death Star? Certainly armies in the sand and stars.
  • Political and Mythological whilst existing as pure fantasy and sci-fi on its own terms.
  • See for yourself, below..

 

New

DUNE IS THE NEW STAR WARS!
32 Views
22 July 2021
DUNE IS THE NEW STAR WARS!

May interest You

Crime of the Scene: Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
352 Views
20 July 2021
Crime of the Scene: Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
Non Star Wars movies that capture the spirit of actual Star Wars better than the prequel or sequel trilogies..
295 Views
18 July 2021
Non Star Wars movies that capture the spirit of actual Star Wars better than the prequel or sequel trilogies..
Who should play BATGIRL?
306 Views
13 July 2021
Who should play BATGIRL?

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2169 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!
1338 Views
10 May 2021
Strike a ‘POSE’: VFX Maestro Brian Kubovcik discusses his craft and this latest exciting project!

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D