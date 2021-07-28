Interview: Nicola Quilter.

Short Film Supremo. Fitness Expert! Home and Away alumnus. Polymath. Actor /Director/Writer..

..All round, all star, Aussie Goddess, NICOLA QUILTER..

If you were a teenager in the ’80s and ’90s? Chances are, Australian soap opera was part of your routine. Consequently, your first crushes might well have featured some Australian actors.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Kimberley Davies (met her btw: lovely!) and Nicola Quilter were among the greats on my dorm wall.

I caught up with Nicola recently and we chatted about times old and new..and that age old chestnut: is it harder to make a short film than a long one?!