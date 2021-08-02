02 August 2021 133 Views

New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!

by James Murphy

VENOM 2/ Trailer 2. More Reveals. Bigger Laughs. Plot / Character Motivations Exposed!

And yet? I prefer the first trailer. And might stick to the first film, too as a result? Sorry! 

 

I..DON’T LIKE…

Why?

  • Too much Woody, not enough Tom
  • Too dark for kids, too silly for grown ups.
  • Too small a glimpse of Michelle Williams / Naomie Harris: underuse those two talents at peril! 
  • Too many glimpses of what looks suspiciously satanic a subtext: what’s with the candles and the Church? As I keep saying, they would not have that in a Mosque, would they? Just sayin’, like.
  • Too much revealed and yet not enough. No sense of linear plot pitch at most basic yet every last character arc now spoiled?!
  • Too many notes /tones: it’s all over the shop, frankly and does not bode well imho.
  • Too many comic book movies, maybe?!
  • Too old for this.

Anyway, I did enjoy the first film and liked the first trailer for this sequel. So maybe a final /third one will turn me around? Doubtful, though. I am not ‘sold’ on this, which is a shame. But no doubt it will be a massive hit and you will all love it. Best of luck to all involved. Even Andy Serkis.

New

New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!
133 Views
02 August 2021
New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!

May interest You

SHANG CHI! Wise Hero. New Viral Media Campaign. All Good?!
103 Views
02 August 2021
SHANG CHI! Wise Hero. New Viral Media Campaign. All Good?!
Is Kurtzman living proof of a ‘Peter Principle’?
250 Views
01 August 2021
Is Kurtzman living proof of a ‘Peter Principle’?
Crime of the Scene: Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)
255 Views
01 August 2021
Crime of the Scene: Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2391 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
1855 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D