New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!

VENOM 2/ Trailer 2. More Reveals. Bigger Laughs. Plot / Character Motivations Exposed!

And yet? I prefer the first trailer. And might stick to the first film, too as a result? Sorry!

I..DON’T LIKE…

Why?

Too much Woody, not enough Tom

Too dark for kids, too silly for grown ups.

Too small a glimpse of Michelle Williams / Naomie Harris: underuse those two talents at peril!

Too many glimpses of what looks suspiciously satanic a subtext: what’s with the candles and the Church? As I keep saying, they would not have that in a Mosque, would they? Just sayin’, like.

Too much revealed and yet not enough. No sense of linear plot pitch at most basic yet every last character arc now spoiled?!

Too many notes /tones: it’s all over the shop, frankly and does not bode well imho.

Too many comic book movies, maybe?!

Too old for this.

Anyway, I did enjoy the first film and liked the first trailer for this sequel. So maybe a final /third one will turn me around? Doubtful, though. I am not ‘sold’ on this, which is a shame. But no doubt it will be a massive hit and you will all love it. Best of luck to all involved. Even Andy Serkis.