New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!

VENOM 2/ Trailer 2. More Reveals. Bigger Laughs. Plot / Character Motivations Exposed!
And yet? I prefer the first trailer. And might stick to the first film, too as a result? Sorry!
I..DON’T LIKE…
Why?
- Too much Woody, not enough Tom
- Too dark for kids, too silly for grown ups.
- Too small a glimpse of Michelle Williams / Naomie Harris: underuse those two talents at peril!
- Too many glimpses of what looks suspiciously satanic a subtext: what’s with the candles and the Church? As I keep saying, they would not have that in a Mosque, would they? Just sayin’, like.
- Too much revealed and yet not enough. No sense of linear plot pitch at most basic yet every last character arc now spoiled?!
- Too many notes /tones: it’s all over the shop, frankly and does not bode well imho.
- Too many comic book movies, maybe?!
- Too old for this.
Anyway, I did enjoy the first film and liked the first trailer for this sequel. So maybe a final /third one will turn me around? Doubtful, though. I am not ‘sold’ on this, which is a shame. But no doubt it will be a massive hit and you will all love it. Best of luck to all involved. Even Andy Serkis.