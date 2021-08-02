SHANG CHI! Wise Hero. New Viral Media Campaign. All Good?!

I am possibly among the only people who await SHANG CHI with any anticipation, I fear? Correct me if wrong (but be kind, yeah? ;))

This new viral semi-trailer extension helps cement the hype in the last lap toward release. Lots of background /non spoiler exposition / world building, deploying Marvel’s top brass to help things along. See below:

So why am I so uncharacteristically into this new Marvel effort?

Genuinely ‘global’ politics to the piece: as in distinctly oriental identity but played through an American idiom and both preserved.

Kung Fu meets high tech via hint of mysticism: this gets that balance right, it seems, tonally?

MARTIAL ARTS TOURNAMENT WITH COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS!

we all secretly wanted. As in science vs magic; real Mandarin and a fusion of cultures? Which means..it can only be a matter of time before Marvel accept that ROBERT DOWNEY JUNIOR and Iron Man /Tony Stark MUST return. Whilst also allowing us to enjoy this charming new Shang Chi effort as an underdog to the overhyped Loki/Eternals et al.

Count me In!