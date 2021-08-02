104 Views

I am possibly among the only people who await SHANG CHI with any anticipation, I fear? Correct me if wrong (but be kind, yeah? ;))

This new viral semi-trailer extension helps cement the hype in the last lap toward release. Lots of background /non spoiler exposition / world building, deploying Marvel’s top brass to help things along. See below:

 

 

So why am I so uncharacteristically into this new Marvel effort?

  • Genuinely ‘global’ politics to the piece: as in distinctly oriental identity but played through an American idiom and both preserved.
  • Kung Fu meets high tech via hint of mysticism: this gets that balance right, it seems, tonally?
  • MARTIAL ARTS TOURNAMENT WITH COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS!
  • In that sense, THIS is the IRON MAN 3 we all secretly wanted. As in science vs magic; real Mandarin and a fusion of cultures?
  • Which means..it can only be a matter of time before Marvel accept that ROBERT DOWNEY JUNIOR and Iron Man /Tony Stark MUST return. Whilst also allowing us to enjoy this charming new Shang Chi effort as an underdog to the overhyped Loki/Eternals et al.

Count me In!

Trailers

SHANG CHI! Wise Hero. New Viral Media Campaign. All Good?!
104 Views
SHANG CHI! Wise Hero. New Viral Media Campaign. All Good?!
Tom Cruise! Han Solo! Avengers! Dinosaurs! SKYSCRAPERS! It’s the SUPERBOWL trailers season.
9760 Views
Tom Cruise! Han Solo! Avengers! Dinosaurs! SKYSCRAPERS! It’s the SUPERBOWL trailers season.
TRAILER TUESDAY TIME! AVENGERS INFINITY WAR, READY PLAYER ONE, JURASSIC WORLD : FALLEN KINGDOM
8961 Views
TRAILER TUESDAY TIME! AVENGERS INFINITY WAR, READY PLAYER ONE, JURASSIC WORLD : FALLEN KINGDOM

New

New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!
133 Views
02 August 2021
New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNARGE!

Popular

About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2391 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
1855 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D