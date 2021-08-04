THE LAST DUEL and HOUSE OF GUCCI: Two Trailers. One Director. Ridley Scott as powerful and prolific as ever!

It’s HISTORY TIME! It’s TRAILER TIME! Start the Oscar Hype here and now..

Ridley Scott is a BUSY man! And whilst it’s fair to say that quantity is no guarantee of quality in work, even for Scott, these two latest offerings look exquisite in style and substantial in content. First rate acting talent deployed in eclectic ensembles; distinctive visuals; erudite ambition but unpretentious and accessible efforts.

THE LAST DUEL does what it says on the tin in that it revolves around a quarrel /dispute, which escalates into a fight to end all fights. When a woman cries rape, her protector husband must defend her honour, to the death. Jodie Comer is the girl in question and she’s set to be a big star, especially now freed from duties on Kicking /Killing/Kissing/Marrying/woteva Eve. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon appear and they helped write the script, which bodes well, given they won an award for screenplays before. Though yet again, this looks to be Adam Driver’s film to steal. His background as a Marine ensures the action scenes are convincing; being a Star Wars veteran gives him a head-start on the knights /chivalry/swords and honour routine, too. And Driver, much like Ridley Scott, is never content with just one movie on the horizon..and so..they reteam in..

..HOUSE OF GUCCI: High style! High fashion! High society! High camp! High CRIME? Murder is on the agenda in this biopic/thriller/procedural with a hint of mystery and dash of satirical comedy. Trailer enhanced by an infectious dose of nostalgia, supported by Blondie’s Heart of Glass on the soundtrack. Lady ya ya ra oo la la GaGa looks set to win another Oscar nod here as her performance truly grabs you, owns the story, builds curiosity and stands out amidst of stars including Al Pacino and yes, Adam Driver (excellent..again!).

I look forward to both of these movies and their great trailers should boost everyone’s anticipation. Sir Ridley Scott remains on top of the directing game: creative, commercial, daring, visionary and determined. Keep it up as it’s an inspiration to all!