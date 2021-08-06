06 August 2021 77 Views

Alternative SUICIDE SQUAD?

by James Murphy

THE SUICIDE SQUAD has opened to near universal acclaim.

DC has finally learned that its USP is the opposite of Marvel (original, unfettered, loosely connected visions rather than ‘shared universe’).

The movie has a first rate cast, crew and director JAMES GUNN brought a unique take to the material.

But did you know there was a version almost made around 2011? That’s right. Predating the AVENGERS peak of Marvel and still mid Nolan DARK KNIGHT era at Warners. Indeed, it could be that studio politics intervened, as it did around the same time in cancelling George Miller’s JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL.

For whatever reason? The 2011 version Suicide Squad did not get the green light, though the David Ayer take arrived in 2016 and his director’s cut is possibly being resurrected. Meanwhile we have the new James Gunn movie to love.

If curious about the unmade version?

Watch this video from SUPERHERO STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, below. Fascinating stuff: 

