06 August 2021 89 Views

I have not seen Jungle Cruise. Am I missing anything?

by James Murphy

I think we have established it’s bad form to review that which you have not watched. But it is ‘ok’ to state reasons why you are perhaps prejudiced against a certain movie before investing in a ticket.

With that in mind..

  •  I admire Dwayne The Rock.. But rather than him in fact being the ‘franchise Viagra’ of legend, I believe it was the franchise(s) that were good to him, just as much if not more so? I became interested in watching him fight Vin Diesel and Jason Statham for FAST AND FURIOUS. It’s harder to warm to Dwayne as his own leading man. Especially if I feel him miscast as some Harrison Ford /Jack Sparrow/Bogart substitute. As is the case, it seems, for JUNGLE CRUISE? 
  • Jack Whitehall is in the film.
  • Jack Whitehall is in the film. (I would paste a third time to re-emphasise but..you get it, I suspect?).
  • The marketing was imho a bit all over the shop, even post pandemic. What precisely am I sitting down to watch here?
  • I adore Emily Blunt. Pure class! Edge of Tomorrow = her Tom Cruise impression = best thing ever! Seriously: blink and you miss it but she does it. However, if you miscast this talent, it backfires. Sicario did not suit and neither did Mary Poppins. How do I know this is not another instance where lovely Emily could be deployed better, elsewhere?

Anyway: feel free to explain /correct me. And I hope YOU all enjoy it and I do wish the best of luck to all involved. Any reviewers care to contribute a piece on the film, I will host it, happily, in the interests of objective criticism! 

