16 August 2021 178 Views

The Bad Batch was GOOD Star Wars!

by James Murphy

Here’s why:

  • Bridged prequel to original trilogy, perfectly.
  • Served as one off series or allowing for more: wider mythology not changed too much by the characters themselves.
  • Continuity preserved. Even the Clone emperor storyline from the Disney films could be set up, credibly so, given the plotlines deployed.
  • Characters who inspire a spectrum of feeling from laughs to tears to fear.

  • Spectacular, immersive animation and effects.
  • Suitable for the whole family, from little kids to more demanding grown ups. Seriously shows the horror of war and its politics.
  • Captures the spirit of Star Wars and George Lucas as well as the materials which inspired the brand to begin with.

I recommend you see the show if you call yourself a Star Wars fan. Or if you just like good animation and entertainment. 

I recommend you see the show if you call yourself a Star Wars fan. Or if you just like good animation and entertainment.

