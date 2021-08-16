The Bad Batch was GOOD Star Wars!

Here’s why:

Bridged prequel to original trilogy, perfectly.

Served as one off series or allowing for more: wider mythology not changed too much by the characters themselves.

Continuity preserved. Even the Clone emperor storyline from the Disney films could be set up, credibly so, given the plotlines deployed.

Characters who inspire a spectrum of feeling from laughs to tears to fear.

Spectacular, immersive animation and effects.

Suitable for the whole family, from little kids to more demanding grown ups. Seriously shows the horror of war and its politics.

Captures the spirit of Star Wars and George Lucas as well as the materials which inspired the brand to begin with.

I recommend you see the show if you call yourself a Star Wars fan. Or if you just like good animation and entertainment.

