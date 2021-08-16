The Bad Batch was GOOD Star Wars!

Here’s why:
- Bridged prequel to original trilogy, perfectly.
- Served as one off series or allowing for more: wider mythology not changed too much by the characters themselves.
- Continuity preserved. Even the Clone emperor storyline from the Disney films could be set up, credibly so, given the plotlines deployed.
- Characters who inspire a spectrum of feeling from laughs to tears to fear.
- Spectacular, immersive animation and effects.
- Suitable for the whole family, from little kids to more demanding grown ups. Seriously shows the horror of war and its politics.
- Captures the spirit of Star Wars and George Lucas as well as the materials which inspired the brand to begin with.
I recommend you see the show if you call yourself a Star Wars fan. Or if you just like good animation and entertainment.
Meantime? If you want space age tech in your own creations? Enable javascript in mozilla firefox