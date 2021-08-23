Rob MacGregor brings his Indiana Jones novels to life!

THE STAFF OF KINGS is now available for listening, online, in serial form..

Rob MacGregor wrote some of the best Indiana Jones extended fiction novels. He really built a credible world for Indy’s backstory without either repeating the film’s tropes or reinventing those too drastically. Nothing here messes with canon too radically or removes whatever particular vision you had in your head for Indiana’s adventures outside the movies.

It’s great to see THE STAFF OF KINGS get an outlet like this online. Maybe Audible can follow suit and dramatise the other novels? I can do a so-so Harrison Ford voice btw..just sayin..Best of luck. Mr MacGregor! Thanks for sharing this with fans.