23 August 2021 56 Views

Rob MacGregor brings his Indiana Jones novels to life!

by James Murphy

THE STAFF OF KINGS is now available for listening, online, in serial form..

Rob MacGregor wrote some of the best Indiana Jones extended fiction novels. He really built a credible world for Indy’s backstory without either repeating the film’s tropes or reinventing those too drastically. Nothing here messes with canon too radically or removes whatever particular vision you had in your head for Indiana’s adventures outside the movies.

It’s great to see THE STAFF OF KINGS get an outlet like this online. Maybe Audible can follow suit and dramatise the other novels? I can do a so-so Harrison Ford voice btw..just sayin..Best of luck. Mr MacGregor! Thanks for sharing this with fans.

New

Second Tier Harrison Ford films
52 Views
23 August 2021
Second Tier Harrison Ford films

May interest You

Second Tier Harrison Ford films
52 Views
23 August 2021
Second Tier Harrison Ford films
Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!
377 Views
13 July 2021
Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!
#TBT: TERMINATOR, PRINCE OF THIEVES. How Two Movies reinvented the blockbuster, forever!
490 Views
01 July 2021
#TBT: TERMINATOR, PRINCE OF THIEVES. How Two Movies reinvented the blockbuster, forever!

Popular

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
2851 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
2829 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D