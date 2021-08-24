SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME OFFICIAL TRAILER DROPS AT LAST

‘You knew this was coming, Peter’…

Why do I begin with a line from SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)? Because that movie was highly anticipated, too. It was the third in the (then) first and only spidey movie series. Broke box office records. And was utter crap. Its tone was all over the shop; there were too many baddies and plotlines at war with one another and the whole thing collapsed under a terrible dance number.

Fast forward 14 years and everything has changed, yet hasn’t. Two reboots later; 4 ‘phases’ of Marvel gone; 3 Presidents; 4 Prime Ministers; 3 Olympic Games..etc. We end up, it seems, ultimately? With a part 3 in a new trilogy..with massive hype, expectation and a lot of baddies.

I GIVE YOU: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME!

teaser trailer, below.

It is a good trailer. No question. Unspoiled by Twitter leaks.

Just be cautious, is all I would say. Coz..

‘Tis but a trailer; a ‘teaser’ at that! And..

The thing is designed to play to your nostalgic fan fiction desires. There’s a LOT of Cumberbatch as Dr Strange (once again, Marvel: he worked, as sidekick to Tony Stark: I don’t want him taking Downey’s place as your resident leader).



Villain cameos in trailer MIGHT be villain cameos in actual film: do not assume you will get a full on sinister six team up. No hints yet, either of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield . So either they have huge roles to be teased in a second and final trailer? Or they’re in..um..hero cameos? We don’t know. Yet. Some forced laughs but little of the spirit of warmth and fun that defined the first two ‘ Homecoming ‘ movies. No teen comedy vibe?



Equally, by sending Spidey so completely into the supernatural? You arguably cut him from any notion of his being simply the friendly, neighbourhood web crawler? All in a bid to out Endgame Endgame?

So yes. Glad everyone seems to love this new trailer and hope your joy is paid off by a stunning movie at Christmas. Cautious optimism. With great power…

PS: Marvel: oi! Where is the DIVERSITY in this trailer, yeah? Lack of STRONG FEMALES! Why does nobody come out as GAY? 😉