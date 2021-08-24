24 August 2021 187 Views

Tom Cruise and BIRMINGHAM! A match made in Heaven?

by James Murphy

Yes, folks. TOM CRUISE spotted in BIRMINGHAM, MIDLANDS, UK..

Quite why he is there seemed a random mystery to many. Obviously it was to have tea with JAMES MURPHY and listen to all my wit, wisdom and sequel pitches. Also to let me down gently (‘James: Nic is spoken for..let it go!’). I jest. I was busy. Sorry, Tom. Another time, perhaps?

On serious note, though. It’s worth pointing out that :

    • At present: Indiana Jones, Batman, Dungeons and Dragons and more are filming on British soils. Because we provide a hub of the best craftspeople in the world and tax breaks to match. So Tom and Mission: Impossible are simply following suit. 

    • Tom is a hard worker, faultlessly so. It’s why he has been a star in every decade of his career and always will be. Birmingham is a city OF industry.
    • Mr Cruise is a friendly, gentlemanly sort. That’s key to his charm. And Brummies = some of the nicest, warmest, most down to earth people in the universe. It’s a match!

    • Our architecture has improved of late and become world famous. It is futuristic, glamorous, glossy. So we can double for just about anywhere else in the world whilst remaining accessible, on a budget.

    • Lord of the Rings! Jack Reacher! BBC Doctors! CNN’s AMANDA DAVIES! Birmingham gave the world some truly brilliant, beautiful media brands.

So do not be surprised by Tom and the Mission crew being in town. In fact, I would expect this to be the first of many visits.

WELCOME TO BIRMINGHAM, SIR. Join us on one of the region’s many #parkrun courses! I certainly improved my form and time by copying Tom’s running style, set to a Lorne Balfe/Hans Zimmer/Danny Elfman et al playlist! 

Overall? Mr Cruise knows the UK well and has invested in the country generously throughout the years. I’d say we owe him an hono(u)rary knighthood.

