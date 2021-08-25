What Did Downey do Next?

Here’s what Downey did next. He’s very busy, as it happens..
It’s been over two years since Iron Man’s last stand. I still miss him, (and yes, Pepper Potts: #gwynnnnieeee!).
Matters not helped by the fact that the multiple Marvel media spin offs KEEP mentioning Tony Stark, thereby making the character even more conspicuous in absence.
COULD he return? Maybe. In some senses that would rob ENDGAME of the work of art that is the death scene, completing Tony Stark’s..arc.
On the other hand?..
..It’d be great to have him back in cameo, even, as the new Stan Lee, thereby keeping the purity of the departure, enabling him to remain as a kind of magic talisman?
That would also let Downey do other stuff on his own terms, whilst keeping options on his playing a larger role rather than second fiddle to Marvel’s identity politic du jour.
Speaking of which? He’s been very busy..at a glance, non exhaustive but witness, the following:
- FOOTPRINT COALITION: It’s THE new kid on the enviro-tech block. I attended one of their investor conferences last week and was most impressed by the clarity, objectivity and creativity in the vision outlined.
- DOWNSTREAM CHANNEL: THE best multi-disciplinary, cross platform, interactive, edutainment ever! Downey is a great teacher and he learns along with the content he presents.
- THE SYMPATHIZER: Robert will front the opening ep of this series about the conflict that arises in one man who is both French and Vietnamese and in exile in the USA. What’s exciting here is that there is a capacity to mix and meld genres across the adaptation of an epic book.
- PERRY MASON: Team Downey produced this televisual gem. I remember being somewhat sceptical regarding the market value of this property. Without Raymond Burr? But Matthew Rhys not only matched the older iteration in every way, he made the role his own. Next up: IRONSIDE? You never know. Downey can be a bit random like that. 😉
- SHERLOCK HOLMES 3:
This remains in extended pre production, due simply to ‘that’ virus about which we cannot speak. But things are normalising in the industry now and the UK especially is a hub of filming activity.
Jude Law is busy and they have to book him ahead because you cannot re-cast Dr Watson. Plot is top secret but an American setting, Baskerville and Johnny Depp vs Downey have all been mooted in the rumour mill.
Dexter Fletcher takes over directing duties from an already overstretched Guy Ritchie. Should be fun. Can’t wait! The game is afoot..etc.
So. There you have it. Multiple projects! And also taking some down(ey) time with his farm, friends and family now that he’s free from the relentless Marvel treadmill.
The man can still do anything he wants and pick and choose projects that test his limitless, Olivier-Brando-Nicholson/Hackman/Duvall/Pacino level range, whilst dipping his toes into movie star commercial certainty waters, too.
In short? Yes, we all miss Tony Stark. But remember it was specifically Downey who made that character the blockbuster behemoth the world came to love. He is still around and a force of creativity, nature and cinematic power, hopefully for many years to come.