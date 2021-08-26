26 August 2021 80 Views

#TBT: SUPERBAD!

by James Murphy

I ruddy LOVE this film. Here’s why: 

 

 

  • Like the best gross out naughty teen comedies / 20-230 something coming of age farce? It has HEART and WARMTH. For all the masturbatory references, porno in jokes, bodily function mishaps and perving? This is a film about friendship and simply being yourself.

 

  • JONAH HILL is HILARIOUS!!!! This is his warm up act for WOLF OF WALL STREET. Such a shame he (allegedly) turned down the Penguin role for Batman.

 

  • Remarkably unselfish cameo from Seth Rogen. Irony is he looks more like a leading man here than he ever did when trying to be a super-hero poor man’s Tony Stark as Green Hornet.

 

    • MCLOVIN!
    • Emma Stone is adorable. It’s as though someone designed her via computer to personify every crush you had from your high school years through to middle age.

  • Feels like a simulation of your final high school days, even if one is not American. There is a timeless truth to all this, enabled in part by the use of music that sounds very 1970s for a movie from 2007.
  • MOST IMPORTANTLY OF ALL? This movie is FUNNY. It does not tell you it’s funny. It IS funny. Simple as.

 

Right up there with PORKYS, CLUELESS, FERRIS BUELLER, SOMETHING ABOUT MARY, AMERICAN PIE and the like. SUPERBAD = Essential viewing. As good as a holiday, no matter how you feel or what you are facing. 

#TBT: SUPERBAD!
26 August 2021
#TBT: SUPERBAD!

