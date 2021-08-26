Top 5 Most Famous Filmmakers on Instagram

Instagram is an extremely popular social media platform with over a billion subscribers. It is largely driven by visual content that caters to a younger generation of users because of its simpler appeal that speaks in images and shorter videos. It is a creative platform that offers a variety of benefits, from communicating with communities across several niches, to even allowing you to buy real Instagram followers without the use of bots. Filmmaking is one niche that has an incredible following. With the increased use of social media, filmmakers have been able to connect with their audience in a way that was not possible before, and it is very common to see them posting about their projects on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Filmmaking is a niche that creates a buzz among fans across the globe, and if you’re one of them, here are 5 of the most famous filmmakers that you want to follow on Instagram!

John Favreau

Just think of incredible productions like The Lion King and The Avengers, and these will give you some insight into the amazing work that John Favreau has been a part of. He is an actor, director, and writer that is fondly remembered for his role in Swingers but is even more of a social media magnet today for his incredible behind-the-scenes posts on Instagram.

Ana Lily Amirpour

As a writer, director, and actress, Ana Lily Amirpour has worked on movies like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Bad Batch. She obviously knows how to please her audience by keeping them entertained with frequent updates that give them insight into her amazing life along with never seen before behind-the-scenes production pics of actors she has worked with. With her extended appeal and repertoire, she has teamed up with Kenzo and gives regular exposure to a line of killer fashion too.

Darren Aronofsky

If what you expect is an over-the-top socialite with eccentric taste and flair, you’re sadly mistaken. We can agree that Darren Aronofsky does have a rather melodramatic and disturbing note with his surreal passion for psychological horrors and dramas, but, that is merely screenplay. Darren is a Harvard University graduate who is also an accomplished actor, screenwriter, and director and is best known for his work in productions such as Pi, Requiem for a Dream, and The Fountain, among others. His successful career boasts a multitude of awards, and his Instagram account attests to his love for the darker side of filmmaking, with a few extreme graphics that will have your toes curling.

Amma Asante

From killer selfies and inspirational motivation to A-listers in the film industry, Amma Asante knows just how to keep an audience informed and entertained. She’s the mastermind behind star-studded movies like “The Billion Dollar Spy” and “Belle”, and you’d want to follow her just to keep an eye on what’s coming next. Included in her amazing bio is the position of Chancellor at the Norwich University of the Arts and an impressive BAFTA award. And if you need any other reason to follow this powerhouse of a woman, think of her buddies Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell, and imagine the pics!

Justin Chon

An accomplished actor, director, and social media personality extraordinaire with films like Gook and Ms. Purple under his belt, American-born Justin Chon has extended his resume to include membership of a K-Pop parody group called Boys Generally Asian. In addition to this, Justin played Eric Yorkie in the Twilight film series, and the question you should be asking is why are you not following him already! He offers regular updates to his almost 100,000 followers and is a favorite because he isn’t afraid to give his audience a personal view of his life and projects.

There are two things that our top 5 famous filmmakers have in common; they are all multifaceted and over-accomplished. And we mean that in the best way possible, because with these follows, you’ll never be left wanting. From real content to information, sneak peeks, and excellent behind-the-scenes graphics, there’s something new every day to keep their audience sticking around for more, and it’s evident they have excelled in knowing how to deliver what their following wants to see.