Rick Moranis to play Michael Gove?!

Moranis is cool again, thanks to the GHOSTBUSTERS renaissance and the forthcoming Honey I Shrunk the Kids sequel.

But is he as COOL as MICHAEL GOVE?

That is the challenge facing Moranis, as he suits up to play the UK’s sexiest, most powerful, stylish, charismatic politician. It is thought that Rick was wowed by Gove’s recent dance moves at a club and wants that scene to be front and centre of this new movie. ‘It’s like Saturday Night Fever meets House of Cards!’, exclaimed Moranis.

There has been some hot competition for the role of Gove on film. Daniel Craig was keen to take it on: ‘it’s the natural follow up to Bond’. John Travolta had started rehearsing dance moves. Michael B Jordan made his own bid, too. Scarlett Johansson was all up for sex swapping the part and had even instructed her lawyers to begin legal action against whichever studio would release the movie. Stallone and Schwarzenegger were also competing for the coveted Gove role. And so on.

But Moranis won out in the end. It is thought that Gove himself has given Rick his blessing, though has added any actor in the role would need to wear a massively protruding prosthesis down ‘there’ to somehow capture his magnificent manhood. Pre production is imminent: more news when we have it. Meantime enjoy the truly #viral footage of Gove in action, on the dance floor!

#nb: filed under satire, yeah? oh and I actually think Gove had some solid ideas for education (notably creative freedom and clarity of hours for teachers, albeit with payoff of a pension reduction; he worked hard, is clever and has done very well). Moranis lovely, too and I even enjoyed 1996’s movie, BIG BULLY.