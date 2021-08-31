31 August 2021 164 Views

More Cinema Con bits and pieces

by James Murphy

Ever the completist, consolidating the news, such as it is..

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION showed some rough cut footage, with a few effects / sound edits set to be added. It’s proof of quite how confident everyone is in the product that they felt able to do that. But it’s bolstered by two things. First: the existing IMAX trailer mini prequel movie has the effects stuff on show anyway and they have a year to finish the rest. Second: the USP here is also the team up of all the Jurassic stars of the first trilogy with the ones from the latest movies. So everyone was wowed by seeing Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern share the screen with Chris and Bryce et al alongside the dinos. 

MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE 7 and TOP GUN:MAVERICK showed stunts. QUITE A LOT OF STUNTS. Nothing spoiler ish. Just enough to give a sense of tone, stakes, scale and visual signature. Tom Cruise doing what he does best (ie, playing the best of the best of the best spy /pilot etc). Positive feedback for both presentations, unanimously so.

