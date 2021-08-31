When is a zombie movie not a zombie movie??

..When it’s THE SCOURGE: Guaranteed to truly subvert your expectations!..

I had the privilege to sit down with one of the lead actors, JENNIFER BULCOCK to talk through the pitch of this movie gem on Amazon. And to learn about the acting craft along the way..

What happens on the night BEFORE that zombification incident? Who are the people at ground zero? To accomplish that and still visit some horror tropes is what makes THE SCOURGE unique. Check it out on Amazon, before it disappears in a zombie purge.

It’s about zombies on one hand but it’s really all about a couple called Jane and Isaac and their relationship. And another reason to watch is the excellent actor, JENNIFER BULCOCK. She’s an inspirational success story.

When things go quiet in a post covid acting landscape, no problem: Jennifer is a qualified mortgage advisor! She’s also a dedicated mom, a survivor, a winner. Definitely one of the names to watch, despite Jennifer being adamant that she simply enjoys her craft and is not seeking to be a ‘star’.

‘Moving forwards I plan to continue creating my own short films about social and economic matters. Acting for me is about sharing an authentic story. The creative world that opens up makes my heart feel alive‘.

Jennifer has recently worked with a Sheffield filmmaker (Theo Cane Garvey) on a western piece called Wendy and the Wendigo: ‘it’s badass!’ We will watch Jennifer’s career with great interest. Starting now with THE SCOURGE!

photo credits: