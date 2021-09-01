New Bond Trailer Ties everything Together, nicely.

NO TIME TO DIE is almost here. One final trailer neatly assembles the Craig era into one big lead up to a truly exciting adventure..

This trailer makes the three delays worthwhile. This trailer does in one mini clip sequence what SPECTRE failed to do in over two and a half hours (ie: convey connection between previous movies whilst maintaining excitement for the current one). THIS TRAILER IS AWESOME!

The adrenaline is back. The romance. The style. The stakes. No spoilers as such but a few further indications as to villain motivation and the nature of threat Bond will face in the field. BRAVO.

I think I will shut up now and just leave the item with you, below. ‘Enjoy’ 🙂