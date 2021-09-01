01 September 2021 119 Views

Phil Tippett’s MAD GOD and why it matters!

by James Murphy

 

Phil Tippett basically invented the crossover from old school miniature / stop motion model effects into today’s digital playground of CGI et al. He is an innovator. A star. So it’s great to see him nurture his own passion project..

 

 

STAR WARS! INDIANA JONES! JURASSIC PARK! ROBOCOP! Tippett’s visuals are all over those beloved movies. On the one hand, he was a vfx pioneer. On the other? The man had his own creative vision.

 

You can see a very clear visual style pervading the products with which he was associated. So it was only a matter of time before he blessed us with his own filmmaking ideas.

And time indeed is precisely what was required. MAD GOD: (a refreshingly original horror/thriller/sci-fi-ish pitch), took Tippett years to perfect alongside his prolific portfolio of projects.

All that patient craft paid off. This looks to be a provocative curiosity for all fans of moviemaking and a must see for anyone who grew up appreciating Tippett’s creations across so many great movie series.

Trailer available, below. Best of luck, Phil! 

 

 

