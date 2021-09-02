02 September 2021 156 Views

Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves!

by James Murphy

Why do we all love this guy? Let me count the ways and reasons..

    • Keanu is very kind. He looks out for his fellow cast and crew and frequently dips into his own pocket to do so.

    • He’s been through a great deal in his life and his work and ethic reflect that depth. But he also remains a dignified, private person. Never one to brag about his own struggles or charitable activities.

    • Good actor. Seriously. So easy to pigeon hole him as a surfer dude. Is he ‘great’ or a ‘character actor’: no, imho. And he cannot ‘do’ accents. But he did master Shakespeare for Much Ado About Nothing and has played a range of heroes and indeed, villains. Comedy is a strong suit and action goes without saying. Versatility of craft is key to Keanu’s appeal.

    • He has a deeply spiritual aura. Is it any accident that he destroys Satan in many of his movies?

    • ACTION! SPEED. JOHN WICK. THE MATRIX. The guy commits to the fight /chase etc. Even in his mid to late fifties, he just gets better and better at it. Am I a fan of Wick: no. I have made that very clear. It’s to my mind a composite franchise with an unearned mythology when the first film was a self contained revenge thriller. But that’s irrelevant. People love these movies and Keanu is part of that. Still wish he would do SPEED 3, though!

  • BILL AND TED. It’s where it all started. The fact that he returned for a third film spoke volumes about his lack of ego. Keanu remembers what made him a star; he knows what the public want to see and he delivers, accordingly.

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR. AND PARTY ON!

