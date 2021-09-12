CRY MACHO: Clint Eastwood still kicks arse in his 90s.

The Man is a Legend. He Acts! Directs! He’s over 90 but still VITAL, COOL. CHARISMATIC, CREATIVE.

CLINT IS BACK! And how inspirational that we can still say that. True immortality, star power and the magic of WORK.

CRY MACHO has a kind of genre fusion going on. It’s a modern western. A road movie. Some rougher edge thrills but also some tender romance and even awkward comedy. It seems to at once endorse and send up masculine virtue. Whether those ingredients weld together perfectly is almost an irrelevance. It’s just nice to have Mr Eastwood still a force in film. May that continue, indefinitely!