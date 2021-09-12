155 Views

The Man is a Legend. He Acts! Directs! He’s over 90 but still VITAL, COOL. CHARISMATIC, CREATIVE. 

 

CLINT IS BACK! And how inspirational that we can still say that. True immortality, star power and the magic of WORK.

CRY MACHO has a kind of genre fusion going on. It’s a modern western. A road movie. Some rougher edge thrills but also some tender romance and even awkward comedy. It seems to at once endorse and send up masculine virtue. Whether those ingredients weld together perfectly is almost an irrelevance. It’s just nice to have Mr Eastwood still a force in film. May that continue, indefinitely!

 

Trailers

MARVEL and DISNEY PLUS hit a sweet spot Bulls-Eye with new HAWKEYE Trailer..
52 Views
MARVEL and DISNEY PLUS hit a sweet spot Bulls-Eye with new HAWKEYE Trailer..
CRY MACHO: Clint Eastwood still kicks arse in his 90s.
155 Views
CRY MACHO: Clint Eastwood still kicks arse in his 90s.
Matrix Resurrections gives a new Blue Pill to an old Franchise
148 Views
Matrix Resurrections gives a new Blue Pill to an old Franchise

New

#FLEMINGFRIDAY: Being James Bond Review
399 Views
10 September 2021
#FLEMINGFRIDAY: Being James Bond Review

Popular

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
3563 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
3342 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D