SHE-RA heads to FILM! As in LIVE ACTION! But who should play her?

BEST. NEWS. EVER!

Thank the maker: this proposed movie has NOTHING TO DO with that asexual, androgynous, creepy weirdo mediocrity (imho) reboot on Netflix.

Ergo, SHE-RA, on film can be sexy, feminine, powerful, grown up, heroic, inspirational to men and women, girl, boys and the somewhere in between in all of us.

But casting this thing will be next to impossible. So I have assembled my very own wish list to help Amazon film in their quest. I am ignoring age, mortality, profile or even if the ladies in question are actors.

Young. Old. Legendary. Whatever. I am talking here about a template of star powered goddess, which the She-Ra cartoon mirrored in its 1980s iteration and which still exists, today, somewhere, maybe?

As in: who I might have pictured in the role, in my day-dreams.

Here we go!

In no particular order:

NICOLE KIDMAN: She has the legs. The frame. The head girl at school, jolly hockey sticks attitude. That finger wag is great for the thought of the day moral to the story delivery. Nic was not a born action heroine and indeed was somewhat awkward in The Peacemaker. But she developed her technique, as in everything. BORN TO PLAY THIS!!!

NAOMI WATTS: A great actor, Naomi can play ANYTHING. She looks the part, as in the cartoon and toy could have been designed with her in mind. Confident in big set piece scenes (King Kong) and great at running (The International).

LUCY PUNCH: Those legs and that bod would fit the costume, for sure! She has the comedic talent to embrace the irony in the part and is at home in fantastical scenarios (Series of Unfortunate Events).

DAISY RIDLEY: Can do sci-fi/action (Star Wars) and is at home playing regal (Ophelia). Has a readied fanbase following and is just about the right age, too. Convinces as a warm, kind, magical Princess, fighting for justice with a smile.

GWYNNNNIEEEEEE: Ms Paltrow IS a real life magic princess! So it makes sense to cast her as THE Princess of Power! Her healing insights are legendary; she has a cult priestess ability to recruit people toward new ways of thinking. That quality, onscreen, would transfer perfectly to the Princess Adora /She-Ra persona.

JANE FONDA: Looks awesome in boots, still. At 80. In her younger days, Barbarella was basically a proto-She-Ra. And Jane’s real world activism would be mirrored in Princess Adora’s leadership of the Rebellion. Robert Redford could play Beau, the archer sidekick?

SIENNA MILLER: I know she’s busy doing serious ‘acting’ nowadays. But the lady is due a big hit blockbuster popcorn movie. And frankly, as a movie star? Sienna kinda owes us at least one such turn. This girl can do action, easily. Looks the part. And has mastered both the genre and its costume demands via GI JOE.

GRACE KELLY: From Princess of Monaco to princess of power? Sure, why not? Ok, Grace is sadly unavailable. But the template is there in her work, notably any appearance in a Hitchcock film or as the Head Girl type in High Society. There is a class, style, presence and beauty to Grace which is very She-Ra.

AMANDA DAVIES: Ok, she’s a top flight news anchor on CNN and not an ‘actor’. But she would rock the part and surely has an agent that the She-Ra filmmakers could at least approach for a screentest? Well, I think Amanda would be brilliant, anyway. Princess Adora even sounds like Princess…Amanda! It’s fate, obviously. 😉

Ok that’s enough for now. They will probably cast an unknown in any event but I wish the very best to all involved with the project. This was FUN! 😉

FOR THE HONOUR OF GRAYSKULL!