MARVEL WHAT IF: I like it!

I know. Must be going soft, right? But..here is what I like..

They do not ‘subvert expectations’. They give you exactly what they say they will, albeit with twist on format as premise rather than conclusion.

The original actors are mostly involved.

There is some real imagination in the stories, while remaining concise and cohesive.

Some dark bits but balanced by warmth, humour and generosity of spirit, without ever losing tonal clarity.

It’s better than much of the recent Marvel content imho. As in Loki is better in one ep of What If than an entire series of LOKI. Ditto, Vision. Equally, the Black Widow iteration here is better written and performed than anything they had in the movies for that character imho.

Quibbles?

Dr Strange never loved Christine. Or at least Cumberbatch failed to sell that he did. So he’s not going to do a Faustian pact to save her, surely?

DO NOT TRY AND RE-CASTTONY STARK! If you MUST do that, then have the decency to make it a wholly original take. As in a less quippy, more serious/military type, whereby the playboy act is a front? There is precedent in the comics. IE: Get Downey or reboot it totally. Don’t get some voice actor to try and mimic him.

That aside? Loving this. Perfect. Keep it up!