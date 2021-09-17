17 September 2021 74 Views

MARVEL WHAT IF: I like it!

by James Murphy

I know. Must be going soft, right? But..here is what I like..

 

  • They do not ‘subvert expectations’. They give you exactly what they say they will, albeit with twist on format as premise rather than conclusion.
  • The original actors are mostly involved.
  • There is some real imagination in the stories, while remaining concise and cohesive.
  • Some dark bits but balanced by warmth, humour and generosity of spirit, without ever losing tonal clarity.
  • It’s better than much of the recent Marvel content imho. As in Loki is better in one ep of What If than an entire series of LOKI. Ditto, Vision. Equally, the Black Widow iteration here is better written and performed than anything they had in the movies for that character imho.

 

Quibbles?

  • Dr Strange never loved Christine. Or at least Cumberbatch failed to sell that he did. So he’s not going to do a Faustian pact to save her, surely?
  • DO NOT TRY AND RE-CASTTONY STARK! If you MUST do that, then have the decency to make it a wholly original take. As in a less quippy, more serious/military type, whereby the playboy act is a front? There is precedent in the comics. IE: Get Downey or reboot it totally. Don’t get some voice actor to try and mimic him. 

That aside? Loving this. Perfect. Keep it up!

New

William Shatner talks you through the best and worst impressions of him
79 Views
17 September 2021
William Shatner talks you through the best and worst impressions of him

May interest You

MARVEL and DISNEY PLUS hit a sweet spot Bulls-Eye with new HAWKEYE Trailer..
253 Views
13 September 2021
MARVEL and DISNEY PLUS hit a sweet spot Bulls-Eye with new HAWKEYE Trailer..
What Did Downey do Next?
408 Views
25 August 2021
What Did Downey do Next?
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME OFFICIAL TRAILER DROPS AT LAST
566 Views
24 August 2021
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME OFFICIAL TRAILER DROPS AT LAST

Popular

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
3638 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
3397 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D