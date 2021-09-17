17 September 2021 74 Views

The Movie Merits to a VPN

by James Murphy

It need not be all about privacy and politics, you know..

Think THE MATRIX. Neo gets into the whole revolution against the machines, initially, because the enemy cop onto his hacking activities. IE: He got busted for his hobby, online?!

I trivialise a tad. But, the analogy is apt. Because we all want, surely, to be plugged INTO the real life ‘matrix’ (ie, cyberspace / social media/ online shopping /streaming etc) AND maintain some sense of privacy, identity and independence. Right? Well, I do, anyway.

Which is why I recommend VPNs. They facilitate an access to a wider selection of media choices, across platforms. And they put a cap on the kinds of data that you are sharing out there for potential sale. It avoids you doing anything illegal and equally, fights the good fight in protecting you from enemy action.

At the most innocuous level, I like the idea of being able to use differing iterations of Netflix et al. Bigger, better selections. At a more serious level, it’s a relief to know one can enjoy the commercial freedoms of cyberspace without being slave to its darker dimensions.

As a starting point? I recommend a streaming VPN 

HAPPY SURFING!

New

William Shatner talks you through the best and worst impressions of him
79 Views
17 September 2021
William Shatner talks you through the best and worst impressions of him

Popular

That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
3638 Views
20 July 2021
That JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION sort of trailer in IMAX
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..
3397 Views
22 June 2021
About that Greatest Showman viral tik tok teacher dance video thing..

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D