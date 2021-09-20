Types of Office 365 Migration for your Business

With the increase in the adoption of cloud computing services, more and more enterprises are performing the move to Office 365 because of its cloud-based collaboration, communication, and productive functionalities. Applications like excel, word, etc. can be installed on a Hosted Virtual Desktop for remote access, or you can use an online version with O365 migration

But transferring systems can create problems and difficulty as you try to switch through new and old platforms. When you have to Migrate Email to Office 365, you have various alternatives to consider.

So here are four Types of Office 365 Migration for a successful process:

Staged Migration Process

A staged migration shifts all the data over in batches. It migrates all of your mailbox resources and existing users from Exchange 2003 or 2007 to Exchange Online.

After the process is successful, all the mailboxes will be hosted in O365. During the migration, Office 365 users can still send and receive emails from users that have not completed the migration.

Cutover Migration Process

A cutover migration is an instant transition from an on-premises Exchange environment to O365. The migration of resources is done altogether, including contacts, mailboxes, and distribution batches. In this process, you cannot choose particular objects to migrate, and once the move is finished, all users will have an O365 account.

This method is ideal if you are currently utilizing Exchange 2003, 2007, 2010, or 2013 and have less than 2000 mailboxes. Microsoft suggests the cutover migration for businesses with less than 150 users as it takes more time for a greater number of users.

Hybrid Migration Process

The hybrid migration process enables you to integrate O365 with your on-premises Exchange servers as well as your current directory services. Hence, you can sync and maintain user accounts for both systems.

By using hybrid migration, you can migrate mailboxes in and out of Exchange Online. You can even select which mailboxes to keep on-premises and which to move. Also, you can sync passwords and include a single sign-on to your team to make it simpler to sign into both systems.

The hybrid Migration process needs more than 2000 mailboxes. It is also essential to have Exchange 2010 or later. If not, you will have to install a minimum of one on-premises Exchange 2013 or Exchange 2010 Service Pack 3 (SP3) server to allow a hybrid deployment connection.

IMAP Migration Process

An Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) migration enables you to migrate users from Gmail or any other email service that supports IMAP migration.

You will also have to build a mailbox for every user before starting the email migration process. This is something other types of migration automatically build for you.

The IMAP migration process has a limit of 5,000,000 objects and 50,000 mailboxes. And after the migration process is finished, any new mail addressed to the original mailbox will not be migrated.

