 4 digital marketing tips for quarter 4

Marketing trends are changing in the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns were tough but digital marketing became the main weapon for businesses. Today we will share with you our experience. You have a chance to implement these tips easily.

Increasing customer retention through segmentation

This strategy is not new, but has recently become popular. It turns out that a lot of small marketing campaigns aimed at a narrower area can produce amazing results. Even large campaigns for a wide audience are losing in comparison.

A segmentation strategy is to group the target audience according to specific characteristics, behavior, or habits. For each new segment of the audience, a list of email addresses is formed, to which advertisements personalized for this group are subsequently sent. It also works for specialized site advertisements, blog content categories, and social media content.

This includes working with influencers. Unlike millionaire bloggers, who, in the understanding of the audience, have already taken a place in the rank of celebrities, micro influencers are more like ordinary people with an above average number of followers on social networks. Their audience is more segmented and active, and bringing in a lot of small bloggers can be much more profitable to promote a product than a campaign with a high-level blogger. Same could be done on YouTube. Customer retention is possible on YouTube with the segmentation. First you need to grow your audience on the platform. Buy YouTube subscribers to gain more trust from the potential fans & consumers. Then you work on segmentation.

Adding interactive content

A great way to add value to a potential customer’s visit to your site. Whether it’s a calculator widget, a survey or a quiz, it doesn’t matter. The main thing is that it prolongs the time of stay and interaction with the site, strengthens the visitor’s connection with the brand and increases the degree of his pleasure.

It’s also a great way to learn about user preferences to improve your service or product. Interactive content is a clear manifestation of the global desire for personalization, and therefore the trend towards the introduction of elements of user interaction is likely to continue in 2021.

We are fighting for the “zero position” in the search results

Google’s favorite snippet, which is commonly called that, works differently from other queries. It is separated by a small field and is located at the top, displaying additional information as well. The latter allows the user to get an answer to his question without going to the site.

But why refuse to follow your link? The answer is simple: “zero position” automatically recognizes you as a leader in the field, and therefore increases trust and brand awareness. The main thing is to answer the query really short and useful – bulleted lists and tables will help with this.

Learning to live with ad blockers

In 2021, it is expected that 27% of Internet users will use ad blockers, and this number will only grow every year. Of course, depending on the target audience and advertising placement, this damage may be insignificant, but forewarned means forearmed. There is a way out – do not waste time, but actively master new types of marketing campaigns. If it is not useful in 2021, it will be needed later.