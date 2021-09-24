FLEMINGFRIDAY: It’s TIME to give DANIEL CRAIG a KNIGHTHOOD!

SIR DANIEL CRAIG. Kinda has a ring to it, right?

I think every actor who plays Bond should be given a knighthood. Sean Connery and Roger Moore both earned the honour, albeit late in life and as nods to charitable endeavour as much as services to film. But the role itself is something worth celebrating.

If you played James Bond then for however long or short a time, your persona embodied the British cultural idiom in movies, on a global stage. By extension, the part has legacy to it and the actor exists, in a quasi diplomatic status, forever on call to promote both 007 brand and Britain.

George Lazenby is probably, to best of my knowledge, Australian? But he embodies true Brit grit. Pierce Brosnan is Irish/American and would make a great President of Ireland yet even he has his OBE as preface to Knighthood? Timothy Dalton’s nationality is some top secret mix of Welsh, Italian, Irish and..Manchester/Birmingham?! But wherever Tim’ is from, Sir Timothy Dalton just sounds ‘right’, doesn’t it? He should have been knighted for his bid to save The Rose Theatre in 1989. A latter day Olivier.

Daniel took joint American citizenship, though kept that a private matter (correct me if wrong on that, btw: apologies if I am indeed mistaken?). It should not bar him from the Knighthood.

In Daniel’s specific case, even if he were not Bond? The man works hard and has always supported British theatre, television and film. Yes, he played the Hollywood game, but his sense of patriotic pride would always bring him back to do something special for BBC or wherever he could help.

Mr Craig never hesitated to do a Comic Relief skit when summoned by the amazing Emma Freud and co. And he agreed to make that mini movie: HAPPY AND GLORIOUS, with the Queen, to promote the Olympics in 2012. His latest endeavour is as Ambassador for the Royal Navy, via the honorary rank of Commander (just like Bond!).

So it’s not simply a case of ‘he played Bond = Knighthood’. It’s that Daniel held the role and did so with professionalism, poise, perfectionist purpose, commitment and patriotic pride, throughout a record 15 year long tenure.

And as a man, too? Craig’s is an unimpeachable, unblemished record. Friendly. Family oriented. Scandal free. Sporting. Decent. Honest. Progressive yet never preachy: bridging old school no nonsense machismo to our newly enlightened social politics.

And he’s FUN! Loves Rugby /Football, a pint at the local etc. Down to earth, hates nonsense and is all about the work being its very best. Basically, a personification, of Britain, in all its ‘hope and glory’. A ruddy good bloke/nice chap. Pure class.

Arise, SIR DANIEL CRAIG. Those words have been earned. Let’s make it a formality?