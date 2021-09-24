RUSSELL T DAVIES is BACK to SAVE DOCTOR WHO..

..AND IT’S ABOUT TIME!..

Finally! BBC get something ‘right’! All is forgiven. This is GREAT NEWS. Bringing back Russell T Davies to run DOCTOR WHO might very well be the show and public broadcaster’s salvation. I do not say that lightly or as hyperbollix.

Here’s why:

NOSTALGIA!

This show has always been a BIT about reclaiming past glories. Russell’s return is not so much solely about Doctor Who as it is, specifically, somehow recapturing the magic of his era on the show. Very clever.

Today’s trend IS a kind of reverse engineered nostalgia. Michael Keaton back as Batman but in The Flash movie. Rumours of old Spider-men back to help save the latest iteration from certain doom in his new adventure. Etc. This timing is perfect!

MARKETING!

Russell is a magician. He knows what works and what does not. His particular genius is in casting, tonal definition and positioning the show’s format, correctly. As a fan of the Dr Who lore/character, Davies will preserve old favourites in its formula. But as an instinctive producer, it is his vision that moves things forward and generates new appeal. Risk plus safety at once!

SEX!

Davies ‘gets’ male/female chemistry far better than those who succeeded him. Yes, it’s a kids’ show / family audience as primary demographic. But adults have to enjoy it, akin to panto.

You should FANCY the companion /lead actor (or both, whatever works!) and one cannot either overplay /overdo or neglect that vital ingredient.

Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) is a spiky, sexy, flesh and blood female powerhouse. Madame De Pompadour (Sophia Myles) = voluptuous sensuality, incarnate.

And yes, girls, boys and everyone in between fell head over heels with The Doctor as cast and written by Russell.

POLITICS!

Davies knows how to ‘do’ message motifs in stories without preaching or losing the escapist charm. Notice he managed to have a nod here or there toward homosexuality, race, class and so on. Yet those never upstaged the FUN!

Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman: please also return, btw?) is gay/bi/omni-sexual and they established that in quick bit of dialogue. Then the script returned, rapidly, to the adventure that binds us, rather than focusing on the past inequalities which divided all.

What to expect next?

I think Russell is here to stay now, indefinitely. Same way the BBC toyed with (but alas never got round to at the time) hiring Verity Lambert as a kind of Godmother for a reboot, to the brand back in the 1990s wilderness of the show.

IE: He will be the Kevin Feige /Barbara Broccoli: steering the course of a show he adores whilst ensuring they avoid overkill or neglect (both of which have killed Doctor Who in the past).

Format, tone and cast / main plot arc will be Russell’s main ‘thing’ I suspect, thereby also allowing him to take time off wherever needed and do other things.

Show runner need NOT be the chief writer and indeed, much as I adore Davies’ writing, a sci-fi expert, he was not. Plus he really does not need the relentless stress or career boost / ££ that badly.

So, his team can and indeed MUST recruit far and wide for new, talented and fresh writers. The occasional episode can be given to an old favourite and yes, Russell + Steven Moffat = perfection = GIRL IN FIREPLACE level GREAT.

Logic would dictate a short run of self contained mini series, building toward the 2023 anniversary (60 years!) of Doctor Who. Soft reboot surely an option on the table at this stage. Or at very least, a parallel continuity being deployed, which thankfully, Russell himself set up back in 2008.

The meta-crisis Doctor, perhaps? You can then take some low budget, soap operatic, kitchen sink details (Rose and the Doctor: married, babied, mortgaged!). Perhaps Rose has taken up FLOWER ARRANGING, with a reformed RASSILON? (ok, maybe not..but..)..

..Segue the everyday life back into cosmic / time travel / save the universe adventure. Merge that with Russell’s earthy, soulful, romantic heart of tonal definition. All via bold, fresh designs and writing. Murray Gold should return on music.

And yes, BRING BACK DAVID TENNANT. Park a money truck outside his home. Promise him any other project he wants (something worthy /political /serial killer drama / woteva) and endless downtime with his adorable wife and family but GET HIM BACK. Even as a transitional placeholder until the anointed successor emerges. MATT SMITH too: just as good, btw. All in time for a CHRSITMAS SPECIAL by 2022?

I AM DELIGHTED AND THRILLED.

I met Russell once. Lovely man. Lovely memory. And this, dear readers is lovely news. Which is why I take full credit: having campaigned for it, relentlessly. 😉

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND, one and all. Must dash. 😉 x