Steve Coogan set to play ROLF HARRIS in new BBC drama

by James Murphy

‘I will treat the material with sensitivity’.

This is a controversial move by the BBC. Harris was offensive to many, having inflicted ANIMAL HOSPITAL and numerous televisual crimes on the nation. It is especially risky, considering the BBC allowed such behaviours to continue, unchecked.

Coogan is undaunted, having already been tasked with playing Jimmy Savile. ‘I have done copious research and can grow a beard on cue. Playing with my didgeridoo is also a massive help.’

More on this news, when we have more to report. Sun arise, early in the morning..

nb: filed under satire. Target is the inane prospect of docu-drama on unworthy subject and NOT the evils under scrutiny in said.

 

